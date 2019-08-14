Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Opens Up About Makeup: ‘I’m Still Gonna Contour’

Over the weekend, Farrah Abraham attended Beautycon in Los Angeles with her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia. The former Teen Mom star opened up to Too Fab about her beauty routine and revealed which cosmetic she would “die” without.

“I’m gonna say this, I would die if I didn’t have my Tarte Cosmetics. Because, I mean, the bronzer. That nose contour. You know, I’ve injected, I’ve had a rhinoplasty, but I’m still gonna contour with a bronzer, girl.”

Farrah was criticized for letting her 10-year-old daughter wear makeup. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reality show star defended her decision, saying her daughter shouldn’t “feel ashamed” for wearing makeup.

While speaking to Too Fab, Farrah was asked about beauty trends. She admitted that she and Sophia wore matching leopard print that day. While Farrah had leopard print on her fingernails, Sophia wore a pair of leopard-print shoes.

“I have to keep Sophia in her age group and me in mine so it’s a little bit of a balancing act, but I love it,” Farrah said.

Farrah seemed excited to be at Beautycon and supported the creativity surrounding her.

“I am so happy to support people who are supporting creativity in everyone. Whether it’s girls, boys, young, old. I love that. There’s no age on creativity.”

Farrah was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. A cheerleader from Council Bluffs, Farrah found out she was pregnant with her daughter on the show. Her daughter’s father passed away in a tragic car accident before she gave birth to her daughter. She then went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG along with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood. Farrah parted ways with the show in 2018 and was replaced with Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. Bristol stayed with the show for just one season before deciding to part ways. Cheyenne Floyd, however, continued sharing her story.

While some wonder if perhaps Farrah Abraham will return to the show, there is no indication of that happening. Rather, MTV added Mackenzie McKee as a guest mom for the remainder of the season. There are rumors that she may become a full-time cast member.

Since leaving the hit reality show Teen Mom OG, Farrah has been busy pursuing other ventures, including some business pursuits. While she hasn’t returned to Teen Mom, she did return to MTV last year for Ex on the Beach.