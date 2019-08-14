Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Calls For Three Cast Members To Be Fired

Which three?

Lisa Vanderpump would love to see Bravo TV part ways with a few of her former co-stars ahead of the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After a fan shared a throwback clip of Season 9, which featured Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna discussing the drama surrounding Dorit Kemsley and her former dog, Lucy, and suggested the three women should be fired from their full-time roles, Vanderpump offered a telling response.

“Exactly,” she tweeted back to the fan, according to an August 14 report from Hollywood Life.

As fans will recall, the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 was filmed at Vanderpump Dogs, Vanderpump’s West Hollywood animal rescue center where Kemsley had adopted her dog. During the episode, the women were seen chatting about the way in which Kemsley had allegedly dumped off the animal on someone else.

It was later explained that while Kemsley did give the animal away, she only did so because Lucy was continuously biting her husband and their kids. Kemsley also said that the woman she initially gave Lucy to ended up giving her to another person who then turned her in to an animal shelter.

Lucy was eventually taken back to Vanderpump Dogs and after learning where she had ended up, a number of the organization’s employees, including John Sessa, were furious. One particular employee, John Blizzard, reportedly suggested to Mellencamp that she should share the dirty details about what Kemsley had done with her co-stars.

While Mellencamp later revealed several suspicious text messages from Blizzard, in which he appeared to be suggesting that he was put up to spreading the story by Vanderpump, he denied any such thing and later apologized to Vanderpump.

In a blog post last month, Mellencamp opened up about her role in the dog drama, which has been deemed “Puppy Gate,” admitting that she should have been honest about the situation from the start.

“I know I wasn’t forthcoming about the exact details,” she wrote. “I am not proud of my initial instinct to give a convenient – and not completely honest – account of events. I didn’t live up to my own standards through my actions, and that’s what’s most difficult of all. I felt much better apologizing and owning up to my shortcomings.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is expected to begin filming Season 10 sometime in the coming weeks.