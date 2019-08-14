Dean Unglert’s Mustache Makes Its Debut On ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ And Fans Have Some Things To Say About It

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite is homeless and jobless.

Dean Unglert is back in paradise, and he brought a friend along for the ride. The onetime Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite arrived in Mexico with long hair and a bushy mustache in tow. Unglert, who first appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and sunk to villain status last season on ABC’s summertime spinoff, also dropped a bombshell about his current living situation.

E! News posted a clip of Dean’s arrival on Bachelor in Paradise, where host Chris Harrison laughed in his face as he debuted his surprising ‘stache. After Harrison asked the reality star, “What am I looking at? What is this,” Dean delivered an explanation as to why his clean-cut good looks were gone.

“I don’t know, I just felt like growing a mustache out for Mexico. …I live in a van now. I’m just a vagabond traveling the world.”

After confirming that he is homeless and doesn’t have a job, Harrison joked that Dean is quite a “catch.” But Dean seemed confident that the ladies of Bachelor in Paradise will want to date him, especially with his new mustache. Indeed, while the reaction to Dean’s new facial hair was mixed, most of the women still agreed that he is a handsome guy.

But not all Bachelor in Paradise fans agreed. Viewers hit Twitter to comment on Dean’s scary ‘stache, which some compared to that of a porn star or a sex offender. Others appealed to ABC to give the guy a job or a product to sell.

Others, like Dean’s friend former Bachelor Nick Viall, came to his defense, noting that the reality star is living his truth with his facial hair. You can see some of the fan reaction to Dean Unglert’s mustache below.

Dean is legit homeless & sleeping in a van? Can't the @BachelorABC franchise give this boy a product to sell? Mustache grooming or van repair? #BachelorInParadise — Cathy Field (@Cathy_Field) August 14, 2019

Dean is HOT but his mustache is not #bachelorinparadise — melissa (@kissthismeliss) August 14, 2019

Dean shave your mustache PLEASE #bacheloreinparadise — Al (@Aleeee_Campos) August 14, 2019

Caelynn saying she’s not sure if Dean wants to settle down legit made me laugh out loud. Sis, he has no job, lives in a van and has a mustache that is the envy of every sex offender in America. Is he really someone you WANT to settle down with? #BP #bachelorinpadadise — i hate your face (@JustOwnIt70) August 14, 2019

Sometimes authenticity comes at a price, and for Dean that price is a mustache #BachelorInParadise — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) August 14, 2019

For those who hate Dean’s mustache — and there are a lot of you — you may be happy to know that he was clean-shaven at the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon last weekend.

Dean originally competed as a contestant on Season 13 of The Bachelorette. After which, he moved on to Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he attempted to juggle two women, Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, and failed miserably. Dean then competed on The Bachelor: Winter Games, where he found love with Lesley Murphy. The pair broke up in early 2018.

Check out Dean Unglert’s Bachelor in Paradise arrival below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.