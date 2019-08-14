Dean Unglert’s Mustache Makes Its Debut On ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ And Fans Have Some Things To Say About It

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite is homeless and jobless.

Wells Adams and Dean Unglert attend 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 01, 2019 in Carson, California.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images
TV

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite is homeless and jobless.

Dean Unglert is back in paradise, and he brought a friend along for the ride. The onetime Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite arrived in Mexico with long hair and a bushy mustache in tow. Unglert, who first appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and sunk to villain status last season on ABC’s summertime spinoff, also dropped a bombshell about his current living situation.

E! News posted a clip of Dean’s arrival on Bachelor in Paradise, where host Chris Harrison laughed in his face as he debuted his surprising ‘stache. After Harrison asked the reality star, “What am I looking at? What is this,” Dean delivered an explanation as to why his clean-cut good looks were gone.

“I don’t know, I just felt like growing a mustache out for Mexico. …I live in a van now. I’m just a vagabond traveling the world.”

After confirming that he is homeless and doesn’t have a job, Harrison joked that Dean is quite a “catch.” But Dean seemed confident that the ladies of Bachelor in Paradise will want to date him, especially with his new mustache. Indeed, while the reaction to Dean’s new facial hair was mixed, most of the women still agreed that he is a handsome guy.

But not all Bachelor in Paradise fans agreed. Viewers hit Twitter to comment on Dean’s scary ‘stache, which some compared to that of a porn star or a sex offender. Others appealed to ABC to give the guy a job or a product to sell.

Others, like Dean’s friend former Bachelor Nick Viall, came to his defense, noting that the reality star is living his truth with his facial hair. You can see some of the fan reaction to Dean Unglert’s mustache below.

For those who hate Dean’s mustache — and there are a lot of you — you may be happy to know that he was clean-shaven at the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon last weekend.

Loading...

Dean originally competed as a contestant on Season 13 of The Bachelorette. After which, he moved on to Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he attempted to juggle two women, Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, and failed miserably. Dean then competed on The Bachelor: Winter Games, where he found love with Lesley Murphy. The pair broke up in early 2018.

Check out Dean Unglert’s Bachelor in Paradise arrival below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.