‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Rare Video Of Baby Layne Taking Some Steps

Chelsea Houska shares her life on Teen Mom 2, but she also shares updates of her kids on social media. Tuesday night was no different when she took to Instagram to share a sweet video to her stories of her youngest child, daughter Layne, taking a few steps.

In the video, Layne is standing in front of her father, Cole DeBoer. She takes one step toward her father and then starts dancing to the music in the background. Chelsea can be heard laughing as she watches her daughter dance to the music and then Cole picks up Layne.

Layne is 11-months-old but will celebrate her first birthday later this month. In fact, she shares her birthday with her mom. Chelsea gave birth to Layne on August 29, 2018. Teen Mom 2 cameras were there when Chelsea was ready to go into labor.

“I’m pretty sure she’s coming tonight. That’s your birthday present tomorrow morning,” Cole said to his wife on the show, according to MTV News.

It turns out that Cole was right as the couple welcomed their baby girl that next day.

Cameras were there to capture the moments after the birth, and fans were introduced to baby Layne on the latest season of Teen Mom 2. Layne joined her older brother Watson and big sister Aubree at home.

“Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!” Cole wrote on Instagram with a picture of baby Layne the day she was born.

Fans fell in love with Chelsea’s baby girl and also her name, Layne Ettie. Some wondered where the name “Ettie” came from, and according to OK! Magazine, Chelsea explained to fans on social media.

“I had a grandma named Nettie and my other grandma was Edna and they called her Eddie…so we thought Ettie was perfect.”

Chelsea has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade and will reportedly be returning for Season 9B of the show. Chelsea, along with the rest of the cast members, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and newly added Jade Cline, have been filming for the new season. An air date has not yet been announced, but until then, fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family on social media where she often posts updates.