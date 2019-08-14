‘RHOBH’ Season 10 News: Denise Richards Returns, Bravo Searches For New Housewife After Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit

Denise Richards could soon be joined by a new cast member.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is set to begin filming the series’ upcoming 10th season in September, and as the production start date approaches, rumors are swirling over who will be returning for the new episodes.

Following Lisa Vanderpump’s exit, which the long-time reality star announced in June ahead of the Season 9 reunion, a report claims Bravo TV is currently searching for a new cast member for Season 10.

“They are definitely looking at adding a new Housewife,” an insider told Us Weekly.

As for the returning members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a second source said Denise Richards would definitely be back for Season 10. As fans will recall, Richards was added to the series’ cast last year for Season 9 after previously being seen on the show in cameo roles.

In July, Vanderpump spoke to the magazine about her decision to leave the series after starring on the show for nine seasons, saying that she went through a very difficult year while in production for Season 9. In addition to losing her brother to suicide in April of last year, just before filming began, Vanderpump suffered falling outs with nearly all of her co-stars during the season.

Although Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exec Andy Cohen has said on a number of occasions that he would love to see Vanderpump return to the show at some point, Vanderpump doesn’t seem open to the idea at all and has been staying busy with other projects, including production on Season 8 of her spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, and her new restaurant in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

While chatting with Us Weekly magazine about Cohen’s comment regarding her potential return, Vanderpump said that while Cohen was kind to say such a thing, she doesn’t have time for negativity in her life.

“I opened two new restaurants, feeding the homeless, we’ve got our private 501c3 Vanderpump Dog Foundation. We’ve opened a Chinese shelter there where we’ve taken 500 dogs that were on the meat truck to be slaughtered. We just rescued our 1000th dog with The Vanderpump Dog Foundation,” she shared.

In addition to her restaurant in Las Vegas, Vanderpump has three restaurants in West Hollywood — SUR, PUMP and TomTom — and one in Beverly Hills, Villa Blanca.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.

As for Vanderpump’s spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, the series’ eighth season is expected to premiere sometime later this year.