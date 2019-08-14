Why Was Jenelle Evans Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Jenelle Evans is living her life away from reality TV for now.

It has been three months since Jenelle Evans was let go from Teen Mom 2. She was fired from the MTV reality show that she had been a part of for 10 years, which left many fans upset. But why was she fired in the first place?

The official word came in May that the network had decided to stop all filming with Evans and her family the month before. Apparently, MTV decided to cut ties with Evans because of husband David Eason’s actions concerning the family’s pet dog, Nugget. According to a report by People, Eason shot and killed the small pooch after their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, was bitten in the face.

Eason had said that the French bulldog had previously been aggressive to their daughter. She had reportedly been bitten before the alleged incident. He said that he had no regrets protecting his child. Jenelle Evans shared on her Instagram at the time how upset she was after Nugget’s death. She called the dog her “sidekick” and said she was heartbroken over the loss.

At the time, Eason was not part Teen Mom 2, having been let go in 2018. The tragic incident left Evans without a job as well. The couple’s marriage was on the rocks while Evans was deciding what to do with her life.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans are currently still together working things out, three months after what happened in the spring. The former MTV stars were married in 2017. Ensley is their only child together. Evans also has two other kids — Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 4 — from previous relationships.

The incident also led to all three children being temporarily taken from their home and placed with relatives while the couple fought for custody. The family was eventually reunited when the case was dismissed in court.

What has Jenelle Evans been doing since her firing from Teen Mom 2? The 27-year-old mom of three is frequently seen on social media. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Gossip, Evans is supposedly about ready to launch her new makeup line, JE Cosmetics. She is also busy raising her famous chickens, pigs and other animals, as seen on her Instagram.

Despite not being a part of reality TV any longer, Jenelle still seemingly finds drama. Just recently, The Inquisitr reported that she temporarily left Twitter in a fit of anger, saying that “everyone hates me.” She did quit, but she returned soon after with more tweets.

You can keep updated on Jenelle Evans and her family by following her Instagram and Twitter accounts.