Jordyn Woods And Megan Thee Stallion Shut Down Instagram With Raunchy New Pic

Now this is a combo many did not see coming!

Jordyn Woods, a.k.a. Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, and patron saint of all hot girls, Megan Thee Stallion, joined forces in a powerful and extremely racy social media post. The model and the rapper both posted pictures of the two of them in what appears to be a hotel room on social media, and they did not hold back.

In one of the photos, Jordyn is seen posing with her back turned to the camera, while peeking over her right shoulder. Her booty was clearly the main focus of the snap, as she rocked a multicolored and patterned skintight dress that put her ample derriere on full display. Besides that, underneath the semi-sheer outfit, her skimpy underwear was also visible.

The SECNDNTURE founder wore her long locks in a relatively new hairstyle that she has been sporting recently. Her usually dark raven hair has been dyed in a light brown color with a couple of blonde highlighted strands on the front, and she let it cascade down her back in a wavy style with a center part. Jordyn stood next to the hotel bed, showing off her incredible hourglass figure and toned legs in the impromptu photo shoot.

Meanwhile, Megan put on her best hot girl display by posing in all fours on the bed, giving the camera a sultry glance. She wore a figure-hugging, orange-and-white minidress, which had a deep neckline that allowed her to freely showcase her busty attributes. She is known for changing her hairstyle constantly, much like fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, and this time she opted for a deep red, curly wig, which matched her outfit perfectly.

The “Hot Girl Summer” artist donned a full face of makeup, including a bright pink lipstick color on her full lips and thick dark eyelashes. Her long nails were painted in a pale pink color. The second photo showed the two beauties making funny faces for the camera, with Megan making things even sexier by sticking her tongue out.

Their fans clearly loved seeing the pair hanging out together, as Jordyn’s post racked up over 1 million likes and Megan’s garnered about the same number of likes in just a day.

Loading...

“I just love how Meg brings all the hot girls together,” one online user commented.

Someone else pointed out that Jordyn making new friends following her public falling-out with Kylie was inevitable.