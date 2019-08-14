Daphne Oz Has Fans In Stitches Over Instagram Bikini Photo

Former The Chew host Daphne Oz has fans in stitches over her latest Instagram post. Recently, the gorgeous health and wellness expert shared a bikini photo showing a side-by-side comparison with this surprising item.

Daphne shared her photo, where she displayed her stunning baby bump for the cameras, with none other than a watermelon! The cute comparison photo showed just how far along she is in her fourth pregnancy in five years.

She and husband John Jovanovic are already parents to children Philomena Bijou, 5, Domenica Celine, 15 months, and son Jovan Jr., 3. The celebrity wellness expert revealed in an interview with People Magazine her fourth pregnancy and that she was open to having more children.

The 33-year-old gave her thoughts on motherhood.

“I love it. I think that there’s a part of me that worries that I will just miss any version [of my children]. These kids are all so different. They come out with these little personalities totally intact, and there are all these iterations of what you can create, so I want to see some more versions.”

The author of several cookbooks focused on healthy eating has never been shy about exposing her pregnant belly on the photo-sharing site. She believes that she looks beautiful when carrying a child and encourages other women to embrace their baby bumps instead of hiding them under billowy clothing until their child is born.

In March, Daphne revealed that she was expecting a baby girl and did a gender reveal by using a delicious lasagna. After cutting into it alongside her dad, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pink-dyed cheese was found within.

“I’m super pumped about this because I have done gender reveals a number of ways,” she said in a clip from The Dish on Oz, hosted by her father. “Inside this lasagna … is either blue or pink cheesy layers. That’s how you figure out what you’re having.”

Daphne was a co-host of ABC’s lifestyle series The Chew alongside Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon, and Mario Batali for its first six seasons. She used her platform on the show to focus on indulgent recipes that were delicious and healthy as a way to introduce a different way of eating to viewers. The Chew was a smash hit for the network until it took several hits after Oz left the series. The series also suffered after Mario Batali was accused of alleged sexual misconduct by several employees of his profitable New York City restaurant empire. The Chew was canceled in June 2018.

Daphne Oz co-hosts The Dish, a weekly series airing Wednesdays on The Dr. Oz Show.