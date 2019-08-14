Ashley Graham Sizzles In Lacy Black Lingerie

Curvy model Ashley Graham has never been afraid to flaunt her assets on Instagram and share sizzling shots with her 8.7 million followers. In her latest post, the voluptuous vixen shared a sneak peak at one of the looks from her collaboration lingerie line with plus-size retailer Addition Elle.

In the snap, Graham posed on a printed carpet and leaned back against a bench behind her. A window illuminated the space with light and silhouetted Graham’s curves. For the shot, she rocked a matching bra and panty set, which highlighted her curves in a major way. A hint of cleavage was visible in the full coverage bra, which had some stunning lace details, and the panties came to just below her belly button. Graham rocked bare feet and no accessories for the shot. Her hair was done in tousled waves.

Graham looked down and away from the camera in the shot, allowing her curves to take center stage rather than her big, bright smile. In the caption, she filled her followers in on the fact that they could get a discount on their order with the retailer if they used her code.

Graham’s fans loved the shot, which received over 198,000 likes within just 14 hours.

The model has been working with Addition Elle for quite a few years, and first began chatting about the collaboration back in 2013. In an interview with Financial Post, Graham shared a bit about what the collaboration was like and what her role in the process was.

“I was very involved. I worked with the design team at Addition Elle, focusing on my favorite lingerie looks, lace, colors, and designs. The design team understood my vision from the start and together we have created a gorgeous collection to showcase.”

The model has been working with the brand ever since, consistently creating new pieces in her line to please her eager followers.

In addition to the stunning set she showcased in her Instagram post, Graham’s latest lingerie release with the retailer includes a lounging kimono, a mesh babydoll, a romper with lace details, and several bra and panty sets.

Graham isn’t about to release basic pieces in boring fabrics. Many of her lingerie sets include unique details like lace panels or criss-cross embellishments. And she’s passionate about keeping things truly size inclusive. As the Addition Elle website states, the lingerie pieces in Graham’s line are available up to an H cup and up to a 44 band size to ensure that as many curvy cuties as possible get the chance to wear her looks.