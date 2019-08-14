Gwen Stefani, 49, Wows In Barely-There Top And Fishnet Tights For ‘Bennett’s War’ Premiere

Music and fashion icon Gwen Stefani attended the Bennett’s War premiere with her boyfriend Blake Shelton and stole the show, per Just Jared.

The “Wind It Up” songstress wore a barely-there strapped top which went across her body with an olive-colored jacket over the top. The blond beauty wowed in ripped shorts and fishnet tights in a pair of black thigh-high boots. Stefani owned long straight hair and a more stripped back makeup look. The “Now That You Got It” hitmaker is known for her signature bold red lips but went for a more natural aesthetic on the night.

Shelton kept it casual in a black shirt and pair of jeans.

Gwen and Blake fans have given them the couple name “Shefani” and adore their relationship. After the red carpet photos went live from last night, they were quick to gush over their relationship.

“The way she looks at him,” one Instagram user wrote with multiple heart emoji.

“Beautiful couple,” another shared.

“Freakin’ love them & she looks 22,” a third insisted.

“Goals tbh,” a fourth fan commented.

In 2002, Stefani married Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale. After 14 years of marriage, the pair divorced. While they were together, they had three sons — Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.

Blake and Gwen started dating in 2015 and appear to be very happy in love. They will both appear as judges on the 17th season of The Voice in the U.S., which is the show that brought them together.

For the past year, Gwen has been performing in her own Las Vegas residency show called “Just A Girl” at the Zappos Theater. So far, she has completed four legs and will return for the fifth in October. Recently, The Inquisitr noted her audience expressing that they can’t get enough of the show and that they desire to see it again.

The show contains a whole range of material including her hits as a solo artist, a member of No Doubt, and a couple of familiar covers, per Setlist.fm.

The full setlist:

“Hollaback Girl” “Bathwater” “Baby Don’t Lie” “It’s My Life” “Spiderwebs” “Sunday Morning” “Underneath It All” “The Tide is High” (The Paragons cover) “Ex-Girlfriend” “Hella Good” “Wind It Up” “Rich Girl” “Cool” “Luxurious” “Umbrella” (Rihanna cover) “What You Waiting For?” “Used to Love You” “Misery” “Don’t Speak”

Encore “Make Me Like You” “Hey Baby” “Just a Girl” “The Sweet Escape”

At the beginning of August, she revealed that in honor of Target’s 20th anniversary, she will be bringing back her Harajuku Mini range next month. Her fans instantly freaked out, which The Inquisitr revealed.

To keep up with Gwen’s busy career, follow her Instagram account for more content.