Devon Windsor Stuns In A Strapless Animal-Print Swimsuit

Devon's skin-tight bathing suit left little to the imagination.

Devon Windsor is showing off another fun look from her recently launched swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, on social media. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram on August 13 to give fans a look at a fun animal-print one-piece from her own line as she sported a strapless skintight bathing suit while taking a trip on a luxury yacht.

The stunning 25-year-old model had her fit and toned body on full display as she hit the water, getting down on her knees as she posed at the edge of the boat in the three new photos contained in the upload.

Devon – who officially launched her own swimwear brand earlier this year – flashed the flesh in her strapless swimsuit look, which perfectly showed off her curves. The star flashed even more skin with two cut-outs across her hips.

In the caption, Windsor told her 1.7 million followers on the social media site that she was “obsessing” over the blue zebra print look right now as she flashed her animal-print look to the world.

The star showed off her very best model poses with the bright blue ocean water in the background behind her, first posing with her hands on her head, before then sharing a big laugh as he long blonde hair flowed in the wind.

The third photo featured Devon with her eyes shielded from the sun with sunglasses as she leaned on the side of the boat.

It’s safe to say that fans were pretty flawed by her latest Instagram upload, as the comments section was flooded with messages from fans praising the genetically blessed Victoria’s Secret model.

“Beautiful,” one fan commented alongside four fire emoji. “Gorgeous! Magnificent! Exquisite!” another person wrote.

The latest look at her swimwear comes just days after Devon showed off her fit and toned body in a bikini from her own line as she cuddled up to her husband-to-be, fiancé Johnny Dex, on a yacht in a sexy photo.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the blonde beauty was showing off her love for her man as the posed together during a loved-up vacation to Italy.

Loading...

Windsor previously opened up about her new business venture while speaking to Hola! USA, as she revealed the inspiration behind her making the move from modeling them to designing her own bikinis and swimsuits.

“I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible,” she said in the interview.

Devon then continued, “I was looking for something more special with design detail and hardware and smocking. And just more design. I felt like that didn’t exist without spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars, so I was like ‘okay I want this. Why don’t I create it.’ So that’s kind of how I started with the line.”