Simon Cowell Shows Off New Look After 20-Pound Weight Loss On ‘AGT’ Red Carpet

Simon's flaunting his impressive weight loss on the red carpet.

Simon Cowell was showing off a new look as he hit the red carpet for the America’s Got Talent Season 14 quarter finals on August 13. As reported by The Daily Mail, the infamous talent show judge looked slimmer than ever this week — proudly flaunting his recent 20-pound weight loss — as he continued to look for the next big thing while filming the NBC talent search.

Cowell looked happy and healthy after dropping the pounds, flashing a big thumbs up and his huge white smile for the camera on the red carpet.

The star also opted to ditch his regular look to show off his new body, rocking a tight gray sweater with a pair of darker black pants. Cowell was joined by fellow judge Howie Mandel and newbie judges to the show — former Dancing With the Stars pro Julianne Hough and Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union.

Simon has been very open about his recent weight loss. He has credited his new frame to a vegan diet, having become more serious about his health following an incident that saw him hospitalized for falling down the stairs after fainting at his home back in October.

“I went to see this guy who’s very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten,'” the former American Idol judge said in a past interview with Extra per Heart Radio, revealing back in May that he’d dropped a very impressive 20 pounds as a result of his diet change.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“My first thought was ‘what about the alcohol?'” he then added. “The doctor said, ‘maybe not quite as much as you had before’ and I’ve stuck to it and it’s easy.”

Simon also revealed to Extra the food he’s really missing, admitting that he’s found it “really, really hard” to stay away from pizza and doesn’t even allow himself a cheat day on his new diet plan.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In the new photos from America’s Got Talent‘s latest round of live shows this week, the star now appears to have lost even more weight since he spoke to the outlet earlier this year.

Fans have been noticing Cowell’s slender new figure over the past few weeks, with many taking to social media to praise the TV personality for getting serious about his health and dropping the pounds.

Simon Cowell has lost weight, hasn’t he? Went vegan apparently ???? #BGT — Miss C (@MissC_1717) May 27, 2019

Simon cowell has lost so much weight!!! #bgt — Simmy Natasha ???? (@ladysimmy91) May 27, 2019

Simon Cowell has lost SO MUCH weight he’s officially back at the top of my list of potential sugar daddies #BGT — Chloe???? (@chloenattrass) May 27, 2019

Simon is currently busy with Season 14 of America’s Got Talent and is also preparing for the upcoming all-star season of Britain’s Got Talent, titled Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, which is due to start airing in the U.K. later this year.