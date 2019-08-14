Adriana Lima Sizzles In A Tiny String Bikini At The Beach In Miami

Adriana's putting her insane bikini body on display in the Sunshine State.

Adriana Lima was putting her flawless model body on full display in her skimpy swimwear during a recent sunny trip to Florida. The gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret model showed off some skin as she hit the beach in Miami this week, proudly flaunting her seriously toned body in a colorful floral string bikini look.

In new photos shared by The Daily Mail, Adriana was soaking up the sun in the sand in her colorful two-piece look with double strings that tied around her neck and matching tie designs across both hips.

The genetically blessed 38-year-old model, who retired from the Victoria’s Secret runway last year after first modeling for the fashion brand in 1999, was showing off her assets in her string thong bikini bottoms while smiling for the camera.

Adriana was spotted chatting on her phone as she walked along the beach barefoot with her long hair flowing down, revealing her toned and flat middle and her long legs during her day at Miami’s South Beach on August 12.

The paparazzi snaps also showed the Brazilian brunette beauty covering up a little more in a red crochet cover-up as she exited the beach while still flashing just a little flesh in her ensemble.

Adriana Lima is every inch the beach babe in flirty floral bikini https://t.co/ugVNnDw7Zl via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) August 14, 2019

Lima appeared to be hitting the beach with her daughters, 9-year-old Valentina and 6-year-old Sienna, who she shares with ex-husband, Marko Jarić. The former couple wed in 2009, but announced their split in 2014 before officially divorcing in 2016.

The star shared the sweetest photo with her two girls on social media as the photos of her beach day surfaced online.

The adorable snap posted to Adriana’s Instagram page on August 12 showed her cuddling up to her daughters as she described them to her 12.2 million followers as being the loves of her life.

“Back home with the love of my life Valentina and Sienna, I am so lucky to be your mama,” she captioned the family snap.

But it’ll probably come as little surprise to fans of the star to see her body looking so fit and toned in her fun bikini look this week, as Lima has been very open about her passion for exercise and dedication to a healthy lifestyle in the past.

Speaking to Insider in 2017, Adriana revealed that most of her workout routine is made up of boxing, while she also skips with a jump rope and lifts weights as well as attending classes such as Barry’s Bootcamp.

Lima also revealed to the outlet that she often works out at the gym, saying, “I am at the gym every day. Or if I’m not at the gym, I’m working out somewhere, like in my bedroom.”

“I like to get in the gym, workout, and [feel that] my T-shirt is wet when I finish. That’s when I know had a workout,” she added.