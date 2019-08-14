‘American Horror Story’: New Poster And Trailer Released For ‘AHS 1984’

The latest trailer is reminiscent of the classic horror movie, 'Psycho.'

As September approaches, FX is starting to release new information about Season 9 of American Horror Story. Along with a new poster for this season, titled AHS 1984, there is also a chilling new trailer.

Season 9 of AHS will follow the theme of slasher movies from the 1980s. Unfortunately, there is no official synopsis from FX yet but, according to The Wrap, American Horror Story executive producer Tim Minear has told fans that the next season will be great fun for viewers.

“I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat,” Minear said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new trailer was released for AHS 1984 a couple of weeks ago and introduced Camp Redwood. In the clip, a group is driving to the camp but, unbeknown to them, a masked murderer has also hitched a ride.

The latest teaser trailer shows a woman showering at Camp Redwood. Wearing a red bikini in an outside shower, she rinses her hair, unaware that danger lurks. As she turns, she discovers a masked man. He lunges at the woman with a knife and the woman screams. While the teaser cuts off at this point, it seems likely that she will meet a bloody fate at the hands of this man. As Coming Soon points out, the clip is reminiscent of the classic horror movie, Pyscho.

You can view the latest trailer for the upcoming season of American Horror Story below.

In addition, a new promotional poster for AHS 1984 has also been released, according to Comic Book. The poster is following closely in its 1980s theme, showing a fearful blond woman screaming. A massive knife has stabbed through the door on which she is leaning and has emerged close to her face. This image is reminiscent of the very first teaser that FX released for this season of American Horror Story, which depicted a similar moment.

Camp Redwood has an open door policy. #AHS1984 premieres Sept 18 on @FXNetworks pic.twitter.com/6rtmJGIqRY — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 12, 2019

While previous seasons of American Horror Story have started to weave together, it appears that this won’t happen in AHS 1984. As Comic Book points out, this season will be pared back significantly compared to the last one.

“Remember, [Ryan Murphy] did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” said FX Productions CEO John Landgraf.

“You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time… Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

Season 9 of American Horror Story will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. AHS has also been renewed for a tenth season.