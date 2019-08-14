‘Game Of Thrones’: Sophie Turner Reveals Sansa Stark’s Future

Sophie Turner believes that Sansa Stark will not see any more wars and will die of old age.

Even though HBO’s Game of Thrones concluded a while ago, the fascination hasn’t stopped yet. Now, Sophie Turner reveals what she thinks her character, Sansa Stark, has in store for her in the future.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The final season of Game of Thrones was split into two distinct sections. The first few episodes dealt with the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his army of the dead. This saw a massive battle at Winterfell where Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) managed to sneak in and slay the king of the White Walkers.

Then, in the second half of the season, the battle for the Iron Throne came to the forefront. While Season 8 of Game of Thrones opened with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) as ruler of the seven kingdoms, in the end, no one really won. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), overcome with madness, was killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington). As a result of this, the tentative beginning of democracy was formed, with Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) acting as the head and a council below him acting as advisors.

Helen Sloan / HBO

However, thanks to a massive power play by Bran’s sister, Sansa, the North had now become independent and remained under the rule of a monarchy. This meant that Sansa Stark had finally — and fully — reclaimed her family home of Winterfell and became the true Queen in the North. It took a while to get to this point, though, and there was plenty of heartache for the character as well as some plotting and manipulation in order to make sure she was in a position to do the best for the people of the North.

Now, Sophie Turner has spoken about what she believes will happen to Sansa now that she is a ruler.

“No wars, no battles,” Turner told the Los Angeles Times.

“I see her leading until she’s very old. I don’t see her getting married or having children. I think it would be a democratic kind of kingdom. She’d die of old age, very happy.”

Fans will not likely see if this does, in fact, playout for Sansa, though, as HBO has already said that any new series set in the Game of Thrones universe will not include previous characters from the original series. However, it is nice to believe that this is the fate that awaits Sansa Stark after all the years of torture she had to endure.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.