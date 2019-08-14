AEW News: Two Former WWE Superstars Added To Second Episode Of TNT Show

Back in WWE, Dean Ambrose would have been a sure shot to defeat Tye Dillinger on any given show, given how Ambrose was mostly booked as a main-event or upper mid-card talent and how Dillinger was conversely a staple of the lower card. But with both men respectively going by the names Jon Moxley and Shawn Spears in All Elite Wrestling, there could be a chance that their match on the October 9 episode of the promotion’s weekly primetime show will be far more competitive.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, AEW confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that Moxley and Spears will be competing at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 9, for the second episode of AEW on TNT. This comes shortly after AEW announced the first match for this episode – a tag team match between The Young Bucks and Private Party.

Per Fightful, Spears and Moxley will be competing in separate matches when AEW holds its second pay-per-view event, All Out, on August 31. Spears will be facing up against fellow WWE alumnus Cody Rhodes, while Moxley is scheduled for a match against Kenny Omega.

During his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley had some of his best moments as one-third of The Shield, a faction that debuted late in 2012. Following the stable’s first disbandment in 2014, all three Shield members – Ambrose/Moxley, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns – went on to win world championships for WWE as singles wrestlers. Despite the group’s success as individual competitors and as a stable, Moxley ultimately decided to leave WWE earlier this year over a number of reasons, including issues with the company’s creative team and the storylines they gave him, as noted by Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, Shawn Spears was a popular wrestler on multiple WWE brands back when he was using the ring name Tye Dillinger. While he got over with audiences for his “Perfect 10” gimmick on both NXT and SmackDown Live brands, Bleacher Report noted that Spears was mostly used as a jobber to the stars on the main roster as he put over the bigger names of the blue brand and wrestled mostly in the live event circuit.

Less than two months after Spears’ request to be released by WWE was granted in February, Moxley left the company shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April, just as his final contract with WWE had expired.

While Moxley has yet to comment publicly about his match against Spears on the October 9 AEW on TNT episode, the latter has already started talking trash against the former on social media. On Tuesday, Spears took to Twitter to also reference his match against Cody Rhodes at All Out, remarking that he now has the chance to “put down 2 b**ches in under 2 months.”