Sofia Richie Rocks The Tiniest Leopard-Print Bikini For Jet Ski Ride With Boyfriend Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is one of the many guests in attendance at Kylie Jenner’s lavish Italian birthday getaway, and she certainly seems to be enjoying every minute of the trip. On Tuesday, August 13, The Daily Mail reported that the babe spent some time on the back of a jet ski with her boyfriend Scott Disick, and, naturally, sported some seriously skimpy swimwear for the excursion.

Photos obtained by the news outlet revealed that the 20-year-old opted for a trendy leopard-print two-piece bikini, which showed off a scandalous amount of skin, as she boarded the watercraft. The model flaunted an outrageous amount of cleavage in her tiny, triangle-style top that appeared to hardly contain her voluptuous assets as she geared up for the ride by slipping into a life jacket. The paparazzi were able to snap a few shots before the safety device was fully fastened, catching a glimpse of the stunner’s flat midsection and rock hard abs as well.

The revealing two-piece swimsuit also consisted of a dangerously cheeky pair of bikini bottoms, which hardly provided any coverage to her curvaceous lower half. The high-cut number left Sofia’s long, toned legs exposed almost in their entirety, while its daringly cheeky design showed off her pert derriere.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner added even more cool-girl vibes to her look by adding a pair of chic black sunglasses. She also tied her blonde tresses in an effortless low bun, though eventually opted to wear her locks down after getting completely soaked from the ride.

Meanwhile, Sofia’s longtime boyfriend Scott Disick — who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian — opted for a casual look. Underneath his black life jacket, the Flip It Like Disick star sported a blue t-shirt and striped shorts as he drove the jet ski through the Portofino waters.

Loading...

Sofia and Scott are only two of the many guests in attendance of Kylie Jenner’s multi-day birthday celebration. The couple also joins Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Stassie Karankiolaou — among others — aboard the $250 million superyacht that, of course, has also been a temporary home for the beauty mogul, her beau Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi.

Of course, Sofia is not the only one that has been showing off during the lavish trip. Naturally, the birthday girl herself has been flooding Instagram with snaps from her trip that fans have been going absolutely wild for. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a series of photos shared to Kylie’s widely-followed account today saw her laying out under the sun and showing some major curves in a cheeky Chanel bikini that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.