Andrew Lincoln Is Currently Filming In Sydney But It Has Nothing To Do With ‘The Walking Dead’ Movie

An image of Andrew Lincoln in Australia has gotten fans excited about the possibility of where the Walking Dead movies could be going. However, while the Walking Dead movie is currently in production, Lincoln is actually in Australia to film another movie that is completely unrelated to the Walking Dead franchise.

In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes, played by actor Andrew Lincoln, made a departure from the series, being rescued by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and flown away by helicopter to some location far away from the communities of which he was a member. AMC has already promised fans that Rick’s story will be explored further in at least one movie dedicated to the character. As yet, no news regarding a premiere date has been announced by the network. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is known that the new Rick Grimes movie will only be available in theaters.

Since the news, fans have been hoping to find out more about this upcoming movie and now a new image has viewers curious about the location of the movie. When a fan posted an image, taken from an Instagram account, to Reddit recently, the speculation began.

The image shows Andrew Lincoln, reportedly in Sydney Australia. The Redditor asked if anyone knew anything about the image and fans immediately started to speculate about whether or not he was filming for the Walking Dead movie.

While it would be an exciting avenue for AMC to take regarding their zombie apocalypse franchise, there is actually another explanation as to why Andrew Lincoln is in Australia. According to Comic Book, Lincoln is currently in Sydney to film the upcoming movie called Penguin Bloom, alongside Naomi Watts. “The story will see a family which takes in an injured Magpie which ultimately makes a massive difference in their lives,” according to the synopsis.

Jackie Weaver and Rachel House are listed as co-stars alongside Lincoln and Watts. Glendyn Ivin will direct Penguin Bloom from a script by Shaun Grant. The movie is based on a book by author Cameron Bloom.

In addition to the upcoming Walking Dead movie, viewers can tune into Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11. Season 10 of The Walking Dead then premieres a week after the Season 5 finale of Fear on AMC on October 6. In addition, a new spinoff series is also in development and will premiere is 2020.