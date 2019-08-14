Watch Sri Lanka Vs. New Zealand Cricket Live Stream: ICC World Test Championship, Start Time, Preview, Day One

Two teams get their ICC World Test Championship campaigns underway as Sri Lanka hosts New Zealand in the first of two Test matches.

So far, one match has been completed in the first-ever two-year, ICC World Test Championship competition, in which the top nine Test nations will play three home and three away series, according to ESPNCricInfo. But after Australia defeated England in the first of their five-test Ashes series last week, two more teams will enter the marathon tournament. Sri Lanka will host New Zealand for two Test matches, about eight months after the Black Caps won a two-match series at home 1-0 with one match drawn. But those matches did not count toward the Test Championship standings, which means the teams will have a rematch for higher stakes in the match that will live stream from Galle.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand first Test match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10 a.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday, August 14, at the 35,000-capacity Galle International Cricket Stadium, in Galle, Sri Lanka, India Standard Time. That start time will be the same for viewers inside India. In New Zealand, that start time will be 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The match will get started at 10:30 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans can catch the World Test Championship five-day match between host Sri Lanka and visiting New Zealand, at a start time of 12:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, PT.

Since that series defeat in New Zealand, Sri Lanka lost a pair of Tests in Australia, but turned their fortunes around in South Africa, whitewashing their hosts in a two-Test series back in February, per CricInfo.

But Sri Lanka Captain Dimuth Karunaratne is looking back not at the triumph over South Africa but to a painful 3-0 whitewash defeat against England in Sri Lanka last November. Based on their performance in that series, Karunaratne has an entirely new bowling approach in the works against New Zealand, according to CricBuzz.

“When we played against England, we kept attacking them too much with our bowlers, and we couldn’t stop the runs,” the skipper said on Tuesday. “Even though we lost the toss in all three of those games, we still had a good chance, and I think this is where we made the mistake. If their batsmen attack us, we need to know how to deal with that.”

Watch a statistical overview of the Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand ICC World Test Championship series in the video below, courtesy of ThePapare.com

Here are the expected teams for the second Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand first Test in Galle.

Sri Lanka: 1. Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), 2. Lahiru Thirimanne, 3. Kusal Mendis, 4. Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), 5. Angelo Mathews, 6. Kusal Perera, 7. Dhananjaya De Silva, 8. Lasith Embuldeniya, 9. Akila Dananjaya 10. Lakshan Sandakan 11. Suranga Lakmal.

New Zealand: 1. Jeet Raval, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (captain), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Ajaz Patel, 9. Will Somerville, 10. Trent Boult, 11. Tim Southee.

To watch a live stream of the first Test match in Sri Lanka, as well as in India, Sony Six has the live streaming rights to the Sri Lanka-New Zealand two-match Test series.

In the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which is carrying the live streaming video of Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand in the ICC World test Championship.