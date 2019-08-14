A Potential Suicide Note From Jeffrey Epstein Found In Cell After His Death, Report Claims

Writings described as a potential suicide note were reportedly found in Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell after his apparent suicide, with investigators now poring over the writings to learn more about his controversial passing.

Epstein was found hanged in his cell inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on Saturday, and was declared dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital. His passing sparked immediate outcry and demands for an investigation into how such a high-profile prisoner could have taken his own life.

Now, newly found writings could reveal some of the reasons. Radar Online reported that authorities found the writings in Epstein’s cell, which are now being reviewed by officials to determine if it is a suicide note.

“It appears at first look that it’s just Jeffrey’s thoughts about what he was going through, his emotional state,” a source told the outlet.

Epstein’s death came just two weeks after he was found injured in his cell in what was reported by some to be a suicide attempt. Despite the apparent initial attempt, Epstein was taken off suicide watch at some point before his death, the report noted.

More details about Epstein’s death have also emerged in the days that followed. As CBS News reported on Tuesday, there was shouting and shrieking heard from Epstein’s cell on the morning of his death. The report noted that corrections officers tried to revive the convicted sex trafficker, who was being held on new federal charges of trafficking of underage girls.

The report noted that Congress is now launching an investigation into the federal facility where Epstein was being held. On Monday, Attorney General William Barr criticized the Metropolitan Correctional Center for not being able to properly watch after the high-profile prisoner.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” said Barr, who oversees the Federal Bureau of Prisons in his role as head of the Department of Justice. “I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”

The warden of the jail where Jeffrey Epstein apparently killed himself has been temporarily reassigned, and two correctional officers who were guarding him were placed on administrative leave https://t.co/UEMOMoluQc pic.twitter.com/SA0O1qG7Zs — NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) August 13, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein’s death came just hours after a trove of court documents were released, showing allegations that he recruited a sex trafficking victim at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. As The Inquisitr reported, the accuser said that Epstein directed her to have sex with a number of wealthy and powerful men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. Both men vehemently denied any involvement in a sex ring with Epstein.