Jasmine Tookes Sizzles By The Beach In Minuscule Mismatched Bikini

Jasmine Tookes wowed her fans yet again this week with an eye-popping new Instagram upload that sent pulses racing.

On Tuesday, August 13, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on the social media platform to share a new upload that included not one, or even two, but three steamy snaps of her by the beach that quickly got noticed by her 3.7 million followers. Of course, a day by the water needs the perfect set of swimwear, and the 28-year-old certainly did not disappoint.

Fans scrolling through the heat-bringing triple Insta-update were treated to a look at Jasmine showing off her impressive figure in a sexy mismatched Victoria’s Secret bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. The top half consisted of a classic triangle style top that hardly was enough to contain her voluptuous assets, while its deep, wide neckline put on a seriously NSFW display of cleavage.

Instead of a matching pair of bikini bottoms, the model added some personality to her beach day look by opting for a trendy snakeskin-patterned piece, but fans may have been more impressed with how much skin it showed off. The number covered only what was necessary and featured a dangerously high-cut design that left Jasmine’s signature curves and long, toned legs very much within eyesight. As the camera moved around the model — who was striking a series of poses while sitting on top of a large rock — it was able to capture the perfect angles to also offer a glimpse of the babe’s curvy booty, which was also left exposed by the minuscule pair of bikini bottoms.

Jasmine completed her barely-there ensemble with a dainty pendant necklace, as well as a pair of delicate earrings for a bit of bling. She wore her long, dark hair down, which she ran her fingers through in a couple of the photos included in her upload. She also showed off her stunning natural beauty by going makeup-free, letting her striking features shine.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 126,000 times after just nine hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“My friends are hot,” wrote fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver.

Another fan said she was “body goals.”

“What a queen,” commented a third.

Jasmine is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell flaunted her flawless physique in another recent addition to her feed that saw her sporting a plunging black one-piece swimsuit — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.