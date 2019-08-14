Priyanka Chopra Responds To Online Comments About Nick Jonas’ ‘Dad Bod’

Priyanka Chopra has responded to online commentary about her husband Nick Jonas’ bulked up body and it sounds like she doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about.

“I’m really not someone who concerns myself with people’s opinions,” the former Quantico actress said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.“I’m kind of like the ‘live your life your way’ kind of girl and I think so is he. And if people can find something to say about Nick’s body, God help us.”

As Mashable notes fans started noticing Nick’s “dad bod” when he was photographed hosing his shirtless body off on a yacht. The photo triggered several tweets penned by infatuated admirers.

“Nick Jonas has a dad bod now and I’m quivering,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Y’all see those pictures of Nick Jonas and his fine a– dad bod on that boat?” another fan wrote.

Some also speculated that his heavier frame may have been because of his wife’s influence.

Based on Priyanka’s interview with ET, it seems that she doesn’t have any complaints about her husband’s body at all and it also sounds like the feeling is mutual.

During the chat, she mentioned that Nick loves her “morning face,” a time when she understandably doesn’t feel very glamorous.

“It’s actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up,” she revealed. ” I’m just like, ‘Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer…”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married last year in multiple ceremonies that respected their different cultural backgrounds. Since then, they’ve been sharing glimpses of their marital bliss with fans via their social media pages.

Priyanka recently shared a photo of them cuddling each other. In the Instagram post, the actress lovingly stares at her husband’s face and he looks like he’s about to kiss her.

Priyanka told ET that they make it a priority to spend time together despite their numerous work commitments. During the interview, she revealed that they try not to spend more than a week and a half away from each other. She was also recently seen supporting her husband and his brothers and one of their tour stops in Miami.

Several observers doubted the strength of their relationship because they’d only been dating for a relatively short time before they got married. But it looks like things are still going strong.