Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Declares War On Victor

Not only is Victor Newman fighting a rare blood disease, but new The Young and the Restless spoilers also reveal that The Mustache must fight off his younger son, Adam.

Even while fighting his illness and experiencing severe side effects, Victor (Eric Braeden) is a force to reckon with, especially in Genoa City. After watching the havoc his son wrecked, Victor sincerely regrets bringing Adam (Mark Grossman) back to town. He hoped that having Adam back would give them all a second chance, but since his return, Adam has carried a massive chip on his shoulder. It certainly did not help that neither Nick (Joshua Morrow) nor Victoria (Amelia Heinle) welcomed him home. However, Adam made things infinitely worse by taking Victoria’s money and using it to take Dark Horse away from Nick. Adam has gone out of his way to antagonize his siblings.

Now, according to SheKnows Soaps, Adam will receive a restraining order, and can no longer see Christian (Alex Wilson) at all. At first, Adam doesn’t realize who is behind the whole thing, and then it dawns on him that only Victor has that type of power. Adam will then show up at Newman Enterprises and confront Victor. It hurts especially bad because Victor once again chose Nick and left Adam out to fend for himself. Adam often wonders if things would be different if he’d grown up knowing that Victor is his father. That makes everything with Christian and Connor (Judah Mackay) even more difficult for Adam because he can see the possibility that history is repeating itself.

The way Victor sees it, Adam is not worried about whatever is in Christian’s best interest. Victor believes his younger son is using Christian as a weapon against Nick and the rest of the Newman family. Victor already feels so bad about him trying to take Christian away from Nick last year that he feels he must make up for the damage he caused. Now that Nick and Victor wiped the slate clean, according to The Inquisitr, Victor is working to help Nick keep Christian. Victor believes that Nick is the best father figure for the little boy.

Adam does not agree, and now he wants to be a full-time father to both his boys. Plus, Adam vows to take every single thing away from Victor and the rest of the Newmans. It sounds like Victor has another massive fight on his hands, which could be difficult during his treatments.