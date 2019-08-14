‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Executive Producer Speaks Out On Whether Message On The Tree Is Related To Madison

Andrew Chambliss reveals that viewers will eventually get to find out who is behind the messages.

Some messages have begun appearing on trees in Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Some fans are wondering if they are somehow related to Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). As a result of this, Fear‘s executive producer, Andrew Chambliss, was recently asked about the inspiring message and whether viewers will ever find out who is behind the artwork.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Channel 4”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the first half of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) passed a tree with a message written on it.

“If you’re reading this it means you’re still here,” the message read.

Then, in the Season 5 return, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) also found another tree with the same message written on it.

Since finding the message on the tree, Alicia has decided to try to find out who is behind them. She also commented during a video recording with Althea (Maggie Grace) that she thinks that her mother would have liked the artwork.

“My mom used to look for the little bit of good every time she went out into the world, “Alicia commented about the message in Episode 10. “She would’ve liked this.”

Van Redin / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many fans are wondering if this message is somehow linked to Madison Clark, who is also Alicia’s mother. Madison is believed to have died at Dell Stadium in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, since viewers didn’t actually see her perish, there has been speculation that the character might reappear at some point in the series.

Loading...

With this in mind, TV Insider recently asked Fear‘s executive producer, Andrew Chambliss, about the tree’s message and it’s possible link to Madison Clark. While Chambliss wouldn’t say for certain that it had anything to do with Madison, he did reveal that viewers will find out who is behind the messages at some point.

“We will find out who that person is, and people will just have to watch to find out the answer to that question,” Chambliss said.

Which means that viewers will just have to continue tuning in to Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about this mystery.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 10, titled “210 Words Per Minute,” on August 18.