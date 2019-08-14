Jeffrey Epstein Made Unexplained Trip To Middle East On Night Before 2016 Election, His Flight Logs Reveal

Why Jeffrey Epstein flew on his private plane to then Middle East, likely to Saudi Arabia, on the night before the 2016 presidential election, has become one of the many mysteries surrounding his case.

On November 7, 2016 — the night before the 2016 presidential election which would be won by his longtime but former friend Donald Trump — convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein took a flight on his private Gulfstream GV-SP jet from Paris, France, to somewhere in the Middle East, likely to Saudi Arabia, according to an analysis of the private jet’s flight logs by Business Insider. But the exact landing spot of Epstein’s plan remains unclear, and the reason for his trip to the Middle East has become one of the many mysteries surrounding Epstein’s bizarre, shadowy life and death.

Epstein died on Saturday in what authorities initially called an “apparent suicide.” But as The Inquisitr reported, a New York medical examiner said that she needed “further information” to determine Epstein’s cause of death.

And according to a CBS News report on Tuesday, witnesses heard “shouting and shrieking” emanating from Epstein’s cell in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center early on Saturday morning.

The mysterious flight from Paris to the Arabian Peninsula on November 7, 2016, was a trip that Epstein’s plane never took again, according to a Raw Story account, though there are some indications that he may have visited the region on prior occasions.

Where the private jet landed on that day was not indicated by the flight logs, but at 4:06 p.m. local time in Paris, approximately four hours after takeoff, the plane was detected flying at 41,000 feet above the border between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Jeffrey Epstein claimed that he ‘spoke often’ with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (pictured). Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

In a New York Times interview given by Epstein in August 2018 but not published until Tuesday, Epstein claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had “visited him many times, and they spoke often.”

Epstein’s unexplained flight to the Arabian peninsula came about a year after bin Salman rose to power in Saudi Arabia, when his father, Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, became king at the age of 79, according to the BBC.

Loading...

Rumors have long swirled claiming that Epstein was somehow connected to foreign intelligence agencies. As The Inquisitr reported, former Donald Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who was the prosecutor who struck a lenient “non-prosecution” deal over Epstein’s 2007 sex trafficking and pedophilia charges, claimed he was told to leave Epstein’s case “alone” because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.”

The Epstein flight logs also show that Trump himself was a passenger aboard one of Epstein’s private jets in 1997, according to an earlier Insider report.

In 2002, Trump gave an interview in which he boasted that he had been friends with Epstein for 15 years, as The Inquisitr reported, and he called Epstein a “terrific guy” in the same interview. But following Epstein’s arrest on sex trafficking charges on July 6, Trump walked back his earlier claims and said that he had never been “a fan” of Epstein.