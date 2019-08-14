‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Natalia Tena Admits To Hating The Final Season

Natalia Tena says that it felt like the final season was written by someone else.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has come under fire by fans and critics alike. From complaints that the story was too rushed at the end to disappointment at how characters developed, there seemed to be something for everyone to complain about. Now, Game of Thrones actor Natalia Tena has also joined the chorus as she recently spoke out about her dislike of the final season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With only six episodes in the final season of Game of Thrones, the concern was always there that the season would be rushed. From having to deal with the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his undead army, as well as the final play for the Iron Throne, there was a lot to tie up in such a short season. However, according to Tena, who played the wildling named Osha over several seasons of the hit epic fantasy series, the final season appeared to be written by someone else entirely.

“The caliber of writing towards the end and the plots and everything that happens and how they wrapped it up compared to any other season, any other bit, it just feels like it’s been written by different people,” Tena said, according to Esquire.

During an interview with Yahoo‘s White Wine Question Time, Tena explained that she liked Season 8 up until the point when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killed the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell. However, after that, the series fell out of favor with the actor, who is also known for her role of Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter movies. Not only didn’t she like the writing style, but she also ranted about the end of Game of Thrones to those around her.

“I’d binge-watched the whole thing, but I ended up… my boyfriend had to leave the boat because I was ranting for an hour at him about how much I didn’t like it. And then I rang my friend to rant to him.”

While Tena may not have liked the final season of Game of Thrones, she also admitted that she wouldn’t go so far as to petition against HBO in order to have it changed.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.