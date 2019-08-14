Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking Hot In Green Mini Dress

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union had her fans drooling with a stunning shot of herself all dolled up and ready to take the stage — or, rather, to take her spot at the judges’ booth.

In the snap shared today, Union posed in a gorgeous dark green dress that sparkled under the lights. The top portion of the dress had an interesting structural vibe and showed off some of Union’s cleavage. Her toned arms were on display, and the dress cinched in to highlight her trim waist.

The dress’s skirt was more romantic and fell around Union’s hips in ruffles, with one side being much higher cut than the other side. Her toned legs were showcased in the look, and she paired the dress with strappy stiletto sandals to complete the look.

While the dress was bold enough on its own, Union amped up the style statement by pulling her hair back into a sleek high braid and incorporated a pop of green into her eye makeup as well.

In the snap, Union is taking her role as a working mom seriously, and balancing her daughter Kaavia on her hip while all dolled up. She referenced the two of them in the caption, comparing her sparkly green dress look to Tinker Bell.

Union’s fans absolutely loved the peek at what her life is like behind the scenes on the popular reality television competition show, and the snap received over 55,000 likes within just an hour, including a like from actress and dancer Jenna Dewan.

While Union herself looked stunning, many of her fans were distracted by the baby girl she had in her arms.

“She is too cute,” one follower commented.

Another fan asked whether her daughter would be appearing on the show, based on the fact that Union was holding her while all glam and ready to take the stage.

“Is KJ making an appearance?” the fan questioned.

Loading...

“You look like you’re having fun! Love it,” another fan said.

Union also opted to give her fans a bit of a peek at the dress in action and a peek at her goofy personality.

Almost immediately after sharing the stunning shot of herself in the dress, she shared a short video of herself waiting around in the wings of the stage, ready to be called out to take her spot at the table. Though Union looked gorgeous, she made a few goofy faces for the camera that had her fans entertained.