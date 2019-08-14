Kara Del Toro’s Topless Pic Knocks Instagram Dead: ‘Birthday Suit!’

Kara Del Toro is one plucky lady. The Maxim model has a killer body, a fierce attitude, and what looks like enough of a blessed gene set to pull off wearing next-to-nothing. Kara’s latest Instagram update has been racking up the likes at crazy speed – suffice to say that Kara and her sizzling curves have knocked the platform dead today.

Kara’s photo today showed her reclining on her front. The blonde had been shot in semi-profile as she lay on the floor with a simple bedroom backdrop showing her dog joining her in the background. Kara was definitely stealing the spotlight, though. The Texan was rocking a dangerously tiny wardrobe comprised solely of blue briefs, although her carefully-placed arms were protecting her model’s modesty.

Kara looked right into the camera as natural daylight poured across her face and body. Fans were seeing the star’s trim and muscular back, super-peachy booty, and the cleavage that her arms were mostly covering. A flashing of sideboob upped the ante, although the image itself wasn’t raunchy. Kara appeared relatively makeup-free with her natural and radiant glow manifesting. Likewise low-frills was the model’s long blonde hair falling loose around her shoulders.

A bottle of Bali Body lotion appeared next to Kara – today was, after all, all about Kara’s work as an influencer. The brand was mentioned in Kara’s caption, alongside well-known terminology for being in the nude. The phrase seemed to work especially well given that Kara is set to turn one year older soon.

Kara’s update proved popular in no time, as it had racked up over 4,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. The same timeframe brought over 77 fans into the comments section. Fans commented on the product and Kara’s golden tan, but most seemed sold on Kara herself.

Despite regular cleavage displays from the model, Kara’s popularity doesn’t appear to stem from Instagram’s seedier individuals. Kara has her male fanbase, but she equally draws in fashion-conscious and fun-loving females who dig her carefree and stylish way of life. Kara regularly posts beach updates and travel-logging diaries, as the model recently spent time visiting glitzy Italian destinations.

Kara’s penchant for high-end style has been documented. Speaking to Toronto Paradise about her style, Kara wound up name-dropping a major Italian brand.