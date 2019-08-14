WWE News: One Of WWE’s Biggest Superstars Signs New Multi-Year Contract

The "Big Dog" is staying loyal to his family.

Ever since All Elite Wrestling came into existence in January, WWE has been working diligently at locking in as many of their superstars as possible. Many big-name talents have been given huge money offers to sign long-term deals and remain with the company for many years to come. Well, WWE made one of its biggest signings recently as they were able to get Roman Reigns to put his name on the dotted line for a new multi-year contract.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Reigns did “recently” sign a new WWE contract, but didn’t know exactly when it happened. They did say that the exact length of his new deal is not yet known, but he will stay with WWE for “at least a few more years.”

It should really come as no surprise that WWE got a deal done with Reigns as it is hard to imagine that they would let him come even close to leaving. He has been in the spotlight for numerous years now and he’s still young enough to lead them into the next decade.

The Shield was a very interesting stable as they were one of the most popular factions to ever exist, but the members were split in their loyalty. Reigns and Seth Rollins are pureblood WWE guys who seem like they will always ride or die for the company.

Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) needed time away, left the company, and swerved everyone by signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Last year, Reigns revealed that his leukemia was back and that he was going to take some time away from the ring. Within months, he was back and doing his thing in WWE, and he’s remained one of the top superstars on the entire roster.

Right now, Reigns is involved in a really cool storyline in which he’s been randomly attacked the last few weeks. While his attacker may have been revealed right before SummerSlam, all of the information has not yet come out and could lead to a feud with Daniel Bryan in the long run.

As things currently stand, Reigns is in the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office with Hobbs and Shaw. He’s on the cover of the new WWE2k20 video game along with Becky Lynch. He’s simply the star that they have wanted him to be for a long time which means their time and effort has paid off.

Roman Reigns doesn’t currently have a championship belt around his waist, but that doesn’t make him any less important in the promotion. Along with many other reasons, WWE has locked in Reigns with a new multi-year contract which means he’s going to be around for a long time to come.