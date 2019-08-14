Swedish Bombshell Elsa Hosk Leaves Little To The Imagination In Pink Bikini

Elsa Hosk is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Tuesday, August 13, the babe slipped into yet another skimpy two-piece, and the photos of her in the tiny ensemble are proving to be hard to ignore. The sizzling double Insta-update caught the Victoria’s Secret Angel finding some shade underneath a large umbrella as she lounged outside, with the cloudless blue sky and bright green palm trees providing a gorgeous background behind her. Of course, the model’s 5.5 million followers may not have even noticed the scene behind her, as their attention seemed fixated on the blonde beauty and her incredible bikini body that was very much on display.

Elsa sent pulses racing in her barely-there swimwear that left very little to the imagination and kicked off her steamy post with a shot of her rocking the number while sitting on top of her knees. Her pink two-piece set consisted of an extremely tiny triangle-style top that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out from over the top. She wore a bright purple bag over her chest, which fell right at her hips while its thin strap ran right through the middle of her chest, drawing even more eyes towards her exposed decolletage.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque than the top. The number covered only what was necessary, allowing the Swedish stunner to show off her famous curves. It also featured a dangerously high-cut design, with thin straps that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

A swipe to the second picture of the set saw the babe stretched out across her oversized lounge chair. She had one of her long, toned legs bent at the knee as she stared down the camera from underneath her tie-dye bucket hat with a sultry look. The positioning also revealed that insanely cheeky nature of her minuscule bikini bottoms, which left her curvy booty completely exposed, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind.

The new addition to Elsa’s feed instantly racked up comments and likes from her fans. The series of snaps had already racked up more than 40,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“How are you real,” one person wrote.

Another user called Elsa a “queen.”

“You’re perfection,” commented a third.

The lingerie model is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently shared another sizzling set of snaps to her feed that saw her rocking a light blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.