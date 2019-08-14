Kelly Ripa’s Jaw-Dropping ‘En Pointe’ Instagram Photo Could Hold The Secret To Her Killer Body

The 48-year-old talk show queen has an amazing body that got a jump start from her dancing days.

Kelly Ripa’ latest Instagram pose is picture-perfect. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star stunned her social media followers with an amazing snap of herself standing sky-high on her tiptoes in en pointe shoes. The photo, taken from behind, shows off Ripa’s ripped arms and perfect ballerina form, and it left fans in awe, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

While fans were impressed with the pic, it was another opportunity to show off just one more thing this supermom can do. Ripa is known to love her gym workouts, but the talk show host actually has an impressive ballerina past. That’s right, the 48-year-old TV host, actress, and mom is not only a fitness enthusiast who isn’t afraid to try unique workouts on-air with anyone who will join her, but she was once an avid ballet dancer.

Ripa made the reveal to Dance magazine where she dished that she started ballet dancing at age three and continued with it for more than a decade.

“I was a ballet dancer for 13 years, and have the feet to prove it,” Ripa said.

As an adult, Ripa dabbles in ballet in her own way, and it’s just one more thing she does that keeps her in such killer shape, as can be seen from her photo below.

Live! fans may recall that Kelly has spotlighted her love for ballet in the past. The talk show took viewers for the ride when she auditioned for The Nutcracker in 2008, and she brought cameras backstage at the New York City ballet in another road trip several years later. Ripa also produced Joffrey Elite, a ballet reality show with New York’s Joffrey Ballet School. The series, which aired on YouTube’s AwesomenessTV channel, followed a group of 10 dancers as they entered various dance competitions.

“I have so much admiration for all dancers and the work that goes into their craft. When we had the opportunity to shine a spotlight on ballet and the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School, we jumped at it,” Ripa said of the ballet-themed show.

Loading...

Fans also know that Kelly Ripa’s first TV gig—way before her All My Children days—was on the TV dance show Dance Party USA more than 30 years ago, where she showed off her ’80s dance moves.

Ripa’s early love of dance still seems to be incorporated into her own workouts to this day, which helps explain why every inch of her body is so toned and muscular. According to Livestrong, the classical dance form is a serious full-body workout that creates long, lean muscles, something Ripa definitely has.

Live! With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays.