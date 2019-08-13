Candice Swanepoel Stuns In Strapless Striped Bikini

Candice Swanepoel often stuns her Instagram following by showing off her flawless bikini body, and did just that this week with a steamy new snap that sent temperatures soaring.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s famous figure was shared to her feed on Tuesday, August 13, and has quickly captivated the attention of her 13.5 million followers. In the photo, the 30-year-old indulged her fans in a sneak peek of the newest collection for her popular swimwear line Tropic of C, and to their delight, it was Candice herself who modeled the piece.

The South African bombshell was surrounded by tall grass in the sun-kissed snap, which was captured in Kenya, as suggested by a hashtag in the caption of the post. And while the nature around her provided for a background that was nothing short of picturesque, it was the model herself that too center stage in the photo.

Candice sent pulses racing by rocking an itty-bitty black-and-beige striped bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The minuscule two-piece consisted of a bandeau top that hardly covered her voluptuous assets, while a sexy twist design right in the middle of her bust drew even more attention to her exposed decolletage. The matching bottoms of the set provided a display that was just as risque, if not more. Its dangerously high-cut design left her famous curves completely exposed as she stared down the camera with a sultry look. Its thick, black waistband tied in dainty bows on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs even more.

To complete the barely-there look, the stunner added a matching black-and-beige scarf, which she wrapped around her head. Her platinum blonde locks spilled out from underneath in beachy waves, falling over her shoulder and down her chest. Candice also sported a stunning makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the lingerie model’s fans began taking notice of the eye-popping new upload. The post racked up over 51,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to the platform, while hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to fill it with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“What a beautiful body,” one person wrote, while another called Candice the “ultimate goddess.”

“You are so beautiful,” commented a third.

Candice is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to her feed saw her exploring Costa Rica in a cheeky blue bikini that showed off her sexy stems and curvy booty, sending fans absolutely wild.