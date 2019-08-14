Kylie Jenner’s Slow-Motion Swimsuit Jump Gets Ugly: See Instagram’s Shade

Kylie Jenner isn’t done with the ocean frolicking. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rung in her 22nd birthday in style with an extended stay on a megayacht. While the makeup mogul’s big day has passed, it looks like her days aboard giant vessels are still going strong.

Earlier today, Kylie took to Instagram with videos showing herself and her entourage jumping off the side of a yacht. Most of the update seemed geared towards showcasing Kylie’s moments, although others did join her in the fun.

Kylie was seen in slow motion as she sprung from the yacht into the sea below. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO had opted for a less figure-flashing bathing suit than usual with a wetsuit feel and a pair of shorts. The update was notable for showing Kylie have the time of her life, but it looks like the star’s fans have been in the mood for a little shade-throwing.

Comments referencing sister Kim Kardashian’s meltdown at having lost an expensive diamond earring in the Bora Bora ocean quickly poured in. They also appeared to be racking up likes at an alarming speed. While some might argue that the references were harmless and joking, they did seem to be stealing the spotlight from Kylie and her fun moment.

“I think kylie’s trying to find Kim’s earring,” read a comment racking up over 6,300 likes in an hour.

“Omg don’t tell us you lost your diamond earring??!” also clocked likes.

“Kylie did u find kim’s earrings this time??” one fan asked.

Kim Kardashian’s earring drama may be somewhat forgotten, but it remains a solid favorite in the meme world. The KKW Beauty founder famously had a meltdown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the alleged loss of her jewelry. As E! News reported, Kim’s earring was said to be worth $75,000.

In terms of questionable responses, it looked like Kylie was all set today. The most upvoted comment appeared to poke fun at the sound in the first part of Kylie’s video.

Loading...

“Sound like a bunches of cows mooooing,” the user wrote, with over 22,000 users upvoting the comment.

Fortunately, Kylie appeared to reply to this herself, using a crying-face emoji.

Other users jumped in with references to Kim’s earring breakdown, with comments centering around the event appearing to throw a little shade at the family. The overall spirit seemed to be in good fun, though. That said, the 6,000-plus likes racked up by the above-mentioned comment did launch many replies. These definitely proved mixed in terms of shade-throwing.

Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her Instagram.