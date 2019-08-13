‘AGT’ Judge Julianne Hough Sizzles In Pink Swimsuit

Another day, another sexy post for Julianne Hough.

The blonde bombshell has been pretty active on social media as of late, sharing a number of sultry photos and videos for her army of fans. The America’s Got Talent judge boasts an impressive following of over 4.8 million on Instagram alone and each and every day, it seems as though her celebrity continues to rise while she gains more and more followers all the time.

In the sexy yet sweet photo that was shared with her followers, Hough tags the post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She stands next to her 90-year-old grandmother, pressing her cheek against her beloved grandma’s. Both ladies are all smiles for the shot and Julianne wears her long, blonde locks down and straight while going makeup-free in the image. Her flawless figure is on full display in the photo while she rocks a tiny pink one-piece swimsuit.

Her grandma looks just a little bit more dressed up for the occasion, donning a navy colored floral shirt with a pink scarf around her neck. Since the post went live on her account, it has earned the dancer a ton of attention with over 77,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some followers couldn’t help but gush over the sweet grandmother/granddaughter moment, countless others chimed in to let Julianne know how beautiful she is.

“No way she’s 90! She looks absolutely fantastic!,” one follower wrote on the post.

“Love that you always post without makeup on! You’re so real,” another chimed in.

“A wonderful beautiful inspiring photo. Epitomizes all that matters,” one more wrote with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Hough has been showing off her picture-perfect figure in a number of nude photos from a recent spread in Women’s Health. Once again, she flaunted her toned and tanned figure, including her pert derriere and insanely sculpted legs. She covered her chest with both of her hands while she left very little to the imagination.

For the stunning shot, the singer wore her short, blonde tresses straight and slicked back out of her face while also donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush. The post earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 203,000 likes in addition to 2,500-plus comments. While most of the comments were positive, applauding Hough on having such an amazing body, some fans slammed the television star for posing nude.

Fans can keep up with Hough by giving her a follow on Instagram.