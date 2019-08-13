Olivia Culpo Flaunts Toned Abs In Tiny White Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans & Fans Accuse Her Of Photoshopping

Once again, Olivia Culpo is turning heads on social media.

As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Culpo is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure to fans. Whether she’s posting a photo from a recent shoot or just snapping a selfie, one thing is for sure — Olivia garners a lot of attention from fans. In the stunning new Instagram update, the model floored her legion of fans in a sexy, yet chic outfit.

In the image, the model stands outside of a black car door, looking off into the distance and striking a pose. Culpo shows off her flawless figure in an NSFW outfit that comes complete with a tiny white crop top that reads “GRL PWR” in white letters with a red background. Her toned and tanned abs take center stage in the shot and she pairs the look with a pair of high-waisted jeans that hit just below her navel.

The 27-year-old shows off her new, shorter hair ‘do, wearing her dark locks down and slightly waved as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipstick, and highlighter. She accessorizes the look with a pair of red sunglasses, as well as a pair of big, silver hoop earrings.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earning Culpo a lot of attention from fans with over 36,000 likes, in addition to 170-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let the model know that she looks stunning, while countless others commented on the image to gush over her flawless figure. A few others simply took to the post to comment with flame and heart-eye emoji. However, there were some other fans who accused her of Photoshopping the new image.

“I still die over your short hair. I love it,” one fan raved with a flame emoji.

“Gorgeous but is this photoshopped? Not that skinny?” another follower asked.

“I’ve seen you in person… you aren’t this skinny. This is like 99.9% photoshopped,” another commented.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner had jaws dropping in another insanely sexy look. In the snapshot, Culpo delighted fans with two side-by-side photos. In the gorgeous images, the brunette beauty looked off into the distance while pursing her lips. She wore her short, dark tresses down and slightly curled along with a face full of makeup. On top, the stunner rocked a hooded pink crop top that hit just below her chest, showcasing her toned abs that she’s worked so hard to get. She paired the look with a baggy pair of purple and green metallic track pants that fit her like a glove.

This particular photo earned her upwards of 100,000 likes and 500-plus comments.