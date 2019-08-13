Kelly Ripa Reveals Daughter Lola Consuelos’ Low-Cut, High-Slit Prom Dress Was Not Parent-Approved

The 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' star was shocked by her 18-year-old daughter's risqué prom dress.

Kelly Ripa says her daughter Lola Conseulos is a smart girl, but it sounds like the savvy teen outsmarted her famous mom earlier this year. During an appearance on Jerry O’Connell’s new show, Jerry O, Ripa recounted some serious prom dress deception involving her teen daughter, USA Today reports.

Followers of the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host may recall the prom photo Ripa shared to Instagram in June, which shows Lola wearing a satin, emerald green prom gown. Ripa joked that it took her “20 hours” to get a postable pic approved by Lola, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

But while Ripa is pictured smiling in a snap with her daughter, she may have been fuming inside because the form-fitting dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline was not approved by the talk show star or her husband, Mark Consuelos. In fact, Lola took it upon herself to have the Raza Wijdan dress altered to a more risqué style.

Ripa joked to O’Connell that the custom dress exposed Lola’s “girls” a bit too much.

“That’s the prom dress that we had made, and then she had altered behind our back, when we weren’t (looking). So, that’s why, you know, the girls are fully on display.”

The mom of three also poked fun at her daughter’s entrance to meet her prom date, Tarek Fahmy, for photos.

“Everybody came down the stairs together—and I just mean Lola.”

Lola Consuelos is notoriously picky about what her mom is allowed to share on social media, so she probably isn’t too happy about her famous mom’s comments about her dress alterations. And some Instagram followers thought Ripa overshared with her comments about her daughter.

“She’s a beautiful young lady and has the body that could pull off that dress. Hey Kelly, take a chill pill,” one commenter wrote.

While Ripa didn’t detail what punishment, if any, Lola got for her sneaky style shenanigans, Cosmopolitan notes the teen got the worst payback ever just 10 days after her prom. On Father’s Day—which was also Lola’s 18th birthday—the high school graduate walked in on her parents having sex. Ripa recounted that embarrassing story on Live! With Kelly and Ryan as well.

No wonder Lola is ready to get out of her parents’ house and into her dorm at NYU, where she plans to attend this fall.

While there does seem to be a lot of fun and joking in the Ripa-Consuelos house, the longtime talk show host has been known to throw her three kids some real punishments that don’t involve her bedroom biz. In 2014, Ripa told talk show host Wendy Williams that when Lola was younger, she and Papa Consuelos turned to a punishment that is popular among today’s parents. Ripa revealed that she and her husband were forced to punish Lola by taking her phone and internet privileges away after they caught her on her devices while she was supposed to be studying.

“I don’t think she likes me, but I don’t care,” Ripa said at the time, per ABC News. “I’m like, ‘I’m not your friend, I’m your mom.”

Live! With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays.