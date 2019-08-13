Kelly Ripa’s Ballerina Pic Has Instagram Straight-Up Mesmerized

Kelly Ripa has delivered another knockout Instagram update. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host is known for being a fitness fiend, although she hasn’t really gone down the ballerina route prior to today. The 48-year-old has taken to her social media account with a photo that shows exactly how strong she is, seemingly mesmerizing her fans in the process.

Kelly’s photo today showed her shot from behind as she balanced on her toes in a pair of pointe shoes. The blonde had outfitted herself in a casual wardrobe of sweats and a camouflage-print tank, leaving fans likely more drawn to the pink satin ballet shoes on the star’s feet. This was no ordinary ballet display, though. Kelly appeared to have fully mastered standing en pointe, with zero sign of a wobble or fall.

Given that Kelly’s caption mentioned Guinness World Records, it looks like the star was out to get others giving ballet a go. Her caption did suggest that she wasn’t quite a pro, although it suggested some enthusiasm. Namely, Kelly seemed to feel that the more she tries, the better she will get. She then used hashtags to mention her co-star Ryan Seacrest, the french terminology for her pointework, and also make a general shout-out to ballerinas.

The photo seems to have wowed everyone seeing it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna quickly swooped in with a comment.

“Holy cow!” Lisa wrote.

“This is pretty impressive,” another fan exclaimed.

“Wow” Just WOW!” was another comment.

An influx of comments pouring in appeared to give Kelly and her pointework the thumbs-up, although it did appear that a few connoisseurs had viewed the star’s post. One such fan seemed out to make sure Kelly’s photo wouldn’t result in any damage with others trying it out.

“You look really strong but going on pointe is not to be attempted by amateurs (nor should you encourage untrained folks to do it). Also your ribbon tying is a hot mess. #onpointeresponsibility,” they wrote.

To be fair, the user has a point. The ballet world tends to start its little trainees with their first pair of pointe shoes around the age of 12, although schools in Russia will start their students a little younger. Regardless, all ballet students commencing en pointe are backed by many years of training in soft slippers.

It isn’t unusual for celebrities to channel ballet vibes. Singer Taylor Swift donned a white tutu and pointe shoes for her “Shake It Off” video. Ariana Grande has referenced wearing pointe shoes during her Carpool Karaoke ride with James Corden – as seen in this YouTube video, Grande referenced toes that were “bleeding.” And now, it looks like Kelly has joined the gang.