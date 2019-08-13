Bella Thorne Goes Topless In Sultry New Series Of Photos

Bella Thorne’s most recent Instagram update is turning social media upside down.

As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Thorne regularly pushes the envelope in a number of NSFW outfits and she’s no stranger to baring it all for the camera. While she loves to post bikini-clad shots for her 20 million-plus fans, she stuns in just about everything else as well. In the sultry new series of photos that was shared with her loyal fans, Bella leaves little to be desired.

The first image in the set shows the brunette beauty laying down and striking a pose. She goes makeup-free in the stunning post, wearing her long, ombre locks down and curled. The stunner puts one hand in her hair and the other is not visible in the shot. The 21-year-old leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she goes topless in the photo, barely even covering her NSFW parts.

She accessorizes the look with a number of metal necklaces. In the next two images in the series, Bella strikes slightly different poses but she remains topless in each and every one of them. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the actress a ton of attention with over 338,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments within just an hour of the post going live.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Thorne know that she looks stunning while countless others commented on her amazing figure. A few other followers had no words for the jaw-dropping post, opting to comment with their choice of emoji instead.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Your skin looks amazing tho when is your line coming out??,” another chimed in.

“Good morning my love,” another wrote with two red heart emoji.

Loading...

And the sexy, new photo comes on the heels of news that Thorne has recently directed her first adult film titled Him & Her. As The Inquisitr shared, she says that she wanted to make a Christmas-themed horror film but her initial idea ended up spiraling into something else completely.

“What inspired me to make the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female, and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario.”

She called the experience of filming and shooting very “interesting” but also shared that making the movie was a very fun experience for her. This definitely proves that Bella is talented in more ways than one.