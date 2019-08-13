Nicki Minaj Revealed She Will Be Officially Married In The Next 80 Days

In the next 80 days, Nicki Minaj is set to marry her fiance Kenneth Petty.

“Back in June, the star confirmed she and her fiance Kenneth Petty had obtained a marriage license. And speaking on her Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1 on Monday, she revealed she only just got round to collecting the document, which puts a time frame on when the couple can tie the knot,” Music News reports.

“From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days,” Minaj explained.

She revealed that she won’t be having a big wedding until later on because she’s busy working on new music but will officially be a wife in less than three months. The “Pound The Alarm” hitmaker is currently working on new material and will then have her wedding after the release of her new album which she plans to drop this year.

“Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

Minaj has been dating Petty since December.

Nicki released the single “Megatron” in June as a little taste for what’s to come on her fifth studio album. The track proved to be a success, peaking at No. 20 on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart. The music video has been watched over 55.6 million times on her official YouTube channel.

Her four studio albums — Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint, and Queen— have all peaked within the top two on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. Minaj currently holds the record for having the most U.S. Billboard Hot 100 entries for a female artist, surpassing the late Aretha Franklin, per Billboard.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn’t yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award, despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

On Spotify, she currently has over 27.8 million monthly listeners making, her the 50th most-played act in the world.

Last week, she released a new single with Ty Dolla $ign where the pair featured on the new Megan Thee Stallion track, “Hot Girl Summer.” In less than a week, the song has racked up over 7.3 million streams.

To keep up with what Nicki Minaj is up to, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 105 million followers.