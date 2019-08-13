Tyra Banks Shows Off Killer Curves In Blue Bikini In Throwback ‘Sports Illustrated’ Video

The world has still not gotten over Tyra Banks’ smoldering photo shoot in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition issue, for which she specifically came out of retirement. Over the past several months since the issue was released in early May, Sports Illustrated has been sharing snippets from Bank’s shoot on its verified Instagram page, and it sends its fans into a frenzy every single time.

Most recently, Sports Illustrated celebrated “Tuesdays with Tyra” when it took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering video in which Banks, 45, strikes different poses for the camera while wearing an electric blue two-piece bathing suit that consists of a one-shouldered top with a thick strap that ties up on top of Banks’ right shoulder and a straight cut neckline that cuts across her chest. While its top part offers a lot of coverage, the bikini cuts short at the bottom, featuring quite a bit of underboob in the shot.

Banks teamed her top with a pair of matching deep blue bottoms that sit low on her frame, tying on the right side. In the clip, the iconic supermodel is seen with her toes dipped in the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea as she tries different movements with her legs and arms as the camera shoots her.

The post, which Sports Illustrated shared with its more than 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 100,000 times, racking up more than 18,500 likes and upwards of 430 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for the supermodel, showering Banks with praise.

“You are my muse,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“That’s the MF GOAT right there,” another user chimed in, using the acronym for “greatest of all time.”

“Slay on them queeeeen,” a third fan added, including hands together in prayer and a heart eyes emoji.

As Sports Illustrated reported earlier this year, Banks returned to the magazine’s cover more than two decades after making her debut with SI in 1993.

“Tyra Banks is the epitome of what we hope for all the women who are a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” editor MJ Day said in the report. “What she has achieved so far in her career is extraordinary. She has parlayed a modeling career into phenomenal success that spans multiple industries and resonates with people on a global scale. She has refused to be singularly defined and is constantly working to inspire everyone within her reach.”