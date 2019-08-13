Mandy Moore Teases First Album In 10 Years

After not releasing an album for a whole decade, Mandy Moore has teased that a new one might be on its way very soon, per Music News.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Moore enjoyed success with her early material around the world. Since her last studio album release in 2009, she has been more focused on her career in TV and film.

The “In My Pocket” songstress, however, did reveal to Entertainment Tonight that her seventh studio album is nearly done.

“New music is coming out sooner rather than later,” she shared.

“Not this week, but soon,” implying it might come this year. “Like, imminently!”

“Moore, who is working on the tracks with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, a guitarist and singer from the rock band Dawes, also shared that the upcoming music is deeply personal, and mused it’s a ‘mix of everything,'” Music News reported.

“A lot of self-realization – coming to terms with where I am in life these days,” she described the new material.

Earlier this year, Mandy accused her ex-husband Ryan Adams of psychological abuse and said he was very controlling over her. She married the “So Alive” rocker in 2009 but divorced him in 2016. Since then, she has gotten re-married to singer-songwriter Goldsmith in 2018.

In 1999, Moore rose to fame after the release of her debut album, So Real. The bubblegum pop record went platinum in the U.S. and included the hit single, “Candy.” Since then, she has released five more studio albums — I Wanna Be With You, Mandy Moore, Coverage, Wild Hope, and Amanda Leigh. Her highest-charting single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart is “I Wanna Be With You,” peaking at No. 24.

Since embarking on an acting career, Mandy has gone from strength to strength. In 2001, she got her first voice role as the Girl Bear Cub in Dr. Dolittle 2. That same year, she starred in The Princess Diaries with Anne Hathaway, playing Lana Thomas. Since then, Mandy has acted in a lot of big-screen movies, such as A Walk To Remember, Racing Stripes, Because I Said So, License To Wed, Southland Tales, 47 Meters Down, and Tangled to name a few.

Asie from the blockbuster movies, she also has appeared in a number of television series — Entourage, Scrubs, The Simpsons, How I Met Your Mother, Grey’s Anatomy, and Red Band Society. Mandy currently has a starring role, as she plays the part of Rebecca Pearson in the American comedy-drama This Is Us that airs on NBC. She also plays the voice role of Rapunzel in Tangled: The Series.

To keep up with what Mandy Moore is up to, follow her Instagram account for more content.