Bella Thorne Directs Upcoming Pornhub Film

The actress is making her directorial debut for Pornhub.

Bella Thorne seems to be fully shedding her Disney Channel image. Complex reports the former Shake It Up star is making her debut as a director for Pornhub. The 21-year-old talked about her experience making the adult film, titled Him & Her, on Pornhub’s Behind the Scenes YouTube series. The actress stated she initially had other ideas for the X-rated film. She originally wanted to make a Christmas-themed horror movie but ended up creating an entirely different film. In the promotional video, the actress explained her inspiration behind making the movie.

“What inspired me to make the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female, and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario,” revealed Bella.

The Midnight Sun star explained she decided to cast adult entertainers, Abella Danger and Small Hands, because they were both able to be dominant and submissive. Bella stated she believes their ability to switch off is beneficial to the storyline.

Bella also revealed she enjoyed the sexually explicit atmosphere on the set of Her & Him.

“The process of shooting was quite interesting…” stated the 21-year-old. “It is quite a fun environment.”

The empowered actress preemptively clapped back at critics.

“I’m sorry that you are uncomfortable, but don’t make other people feel uncomfortable for being okay with it,” said the outspoken star.

Pornhub’s vice president Corey Price spoke to the New York Post about the upcoming film.

“Her & Him is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other,” stated the vice president.

Price went on to compliment the young actress for her artistic choices.

The provocative film will make its debut at The Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany from September 11 to 15.

Bella does not seem to be shy when it comes to her sexuality. In a July interview with Good Morning America, the actress revealed she is pansexual. She explained she is attracted to individuals based on their personality, not their gender identity.

Bella also revealed she enjoys showing skin on social media. She noted she likes that her image is sexy and will continue to post racy pictures. During the interview, the actress admitted she is now focused on writing and directing.

To learn more about the director, be sure to pick up a copy of her poetry book, Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.