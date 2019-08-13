Donald Trump Blasts CNN & Chris Cuomo, Calls The Network ‘Bad For America’

The president had been tweeting about CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who went viral for losing his temper after being called 'Fredo.'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to renew attacks on the media and lashed out on Twitter at CNN, claiming that people only watched the network when they were “stuck at an airport.”

This was not the only time that the president had taken to his social media account to attack a specific media outlet. Earlier in the day, the president tweeted criticism of The New York Times following reports that the newspaper held a meeting Monday to address concerns after the newspaper received criticism on social media last week for a headline some thought inaccurately portrayed the president’s rhetoric, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

The president had also sent tweets and retweets about CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, before he flat out said the cable news network was “BAD for America!”

“It always happens!,” Trump tweeted. “When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News. But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense. We never learn!”

The 45th president wasn’t the only conservative voice to allege a double standard. According to Fox News, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro claimed that if a Republican had said anything similar to what Cuomo had said, the media would have pointed to the right as being too violent.

The president was quoting a Twitter user who claimed that 900,000 of CNN’s viewers were “unwilling passengers at the airports.” The tweet was in a thread of tweets responding to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was addressing a recent viral video where he seemed to lose his temper after he was called “Fredo” by an alleged Trump supporter, per Fox News.

The reference was purportedly about The Godfather and seemed to imply that Cuomo, whose brother is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo., was the weaker of the two siblings, per Fox News.

Trump campaign now selling "Fredo unhinged" shirts targeting Chris Cuomo https://t.co/bHDzJF1SN0 pic.twitter.com/rvYPxjn2fI — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2019

Cuomo had threatened to throw the man down a flight of stairs and later claimed the slur targeted Italian Americans and was equivalent to the N-word, per Fox News.

Following the viral video of the confrontation with the man, who is an alleged supporter of the president, CNN defended the anchor and said he was defending himself.

While Trump didn’t seem to appreciate Cuomo’s actions, some conservatives, like Fox News host Sean Hannity and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, defended Cuomo and said the CNN anchor had a right to defend himself, according to a CNN report.