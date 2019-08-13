Dove Cameron Goes Braless & See-Through In Tight Cropped Tank

Dove Cameron is heating up Instagram. The Descendants actress took to the platform earlier today with two photos showcasing the cute and sexy vibe she’s so loved for. The 23-year-old appeared in selfies for both snaps, with one showing the blonde shot close-up.

Dove’s first Instagram photo of the day showed the actress’ simplicity. All fans saw was the star’s face and upper body in a tight and sheer white tank. Dove appeared radiant as she snapped herself with a candid expression, although the post itself wasn’t a light-hearted one. While the braless look being rocked wasn’t referenced in the star’s caption, it did seem that Dove was pointing towards a feminist agenda. The “free the nipple” movement wasn’t directly mentioned, but fans may have found themselves thinking that Dove was giving it a nod.

Dove appeared to have put a lot of thought into her caption.

“Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed. Our collective spirituality has largely been tainted to fit the needs of men and those in power. This has a profound effect on the self-esteem of girls and the women they become. This influence can be seen in their life choices, partners and financial security for the rest of their lives. It also has an effect on the way their future partners will view them – and ultimately treat them. Our girls deserve better. The time to introduce feminism and woman-centered spirituality to ALL children is now.”

Dove’s close-up post was followed by a photo that saw the star shot almost full length. While makeup brushes around Cameron had upped the glam here, the star’s trademark, fuss-free look was still manifesting. Dove’s sexy curves were once again on display via the cropped white tank, and a stylish pair of jeans accentuated her slim and shapely waist. Fans likely noted that the caption to this post did come with a feminism mention.

It looks like both of Dove’s posts have proven popular. The selfie had racked up over 1.2 million likes within one hour of going live, with the jeans snap proving similarly popular. It clocked over 839,000 likes within 55 minutes of being posted.

Dove’s social media following is significant. The Emmy Award winner has 29.5 million dedicated fans awaiting her updates, with a fair few celebrity faces following the account. Dove’s Instagram is followed by singers Ariana Grande and Madison Beer, plus actresses Bella Thorne, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

