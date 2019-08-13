Sommer Ray Dances With Bubbles In Skimpy One-Piece & Drives Instagram Wild

Sommer Ray has stopped Instagram in its tracks with her latest post. The 22-year-old bombshell took to the social media site on Tuesday afternoon to share a breathtaking video of herself dancing around with bubbles during a photo shoot. Fans loved not only the silly nature of the clip but also the barely-there one-piece that did nothing but favors for Sommer’s fit body.

The video on Sommer’s feed showed the model standing against a pink backdrop, likely in the middle of a professional photo shoot. With music playing in the background, bubbles flew around her as she tried to catch them in her mouth. She wore a neon green one-piece bathing suit, but it hardly provided any coverage for her midsection and derriere. The piece featured a large cutout at the stomach, putting the fitness junkie’s abs on full display. The low-cut top just barely covered her busty chest.

The video began with Sommer facing the camera and catching the falling bubbles. Then, she jumped to face the other way, allowing her toned booty to jiggle and revealing the swimsuit’s sexy back. The suit contained only one strip of fabric just above her derriere, exposing the rest of her back completely. In addition, it featured a thong cut, showing off her bodacious assets once more.

Sommer paired the suit with a neon green scrunchie that tied her long brown locks into a ponytail, as well as neon screen socks that came up past her ankles. She also sported very small hoop earrings and a minimal makeup look.

The model seemed to be having a blast as she raced to catch as many bubbles in her mouth as possible. Sommer is known for being outgoing, fun-loving, and silly, so this video came as no surprise to fans. At the end of the clip, she stuck her tongue out and rushed towards the camera before flashing a smile.

The video garnered over 816,000 views in just one hour. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for the star.

“She’s just high key beautiful,” one fan wrote.

Another playfully pointed out that Sommer was “eating soap.”

“I never wanted to be a bubble so bad in my life,” a third follower joked.

“Not my birthday but thanks for the cake,” another quipped.

Of course, as always, there were many fans in the comments who felt Sommer had been “trying too hard” for attention, and some expressed concerns that she shouldn’t be eating bubbles. Nonetheless, it was obvious that Sommer enjoyed herself, and she has never been one to let haters get in her way.