Erika Jayne Dishes On ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Cast, Addresses Rumors Of A Potential New Addition

Erika Jayne is opening up about the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following a proclamation shared by Tori Spelling, in which the actress revealed that she is upset about not being asked to join the series’ cast, the reality star and singer opened up about Tori’s potential role on her show while chatting with ET Canada.

“Well, I mean if there is anybody that says ‘Beverly Hills,’ it’s Tori Spelling,” Erika reasoned.

During an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show earlier this month, per Page Six, Tori said that she didn’t understand why Bravo TV never requested that she join their Los Angeles-based series. She pointed out that she is not only a long-time resident of Beverly Hills but also a “Housewife” of sorts. She even said that she was sad that the network hadn’t approached her and revealed that drama has been known to follow her.

As for whether or not Erika believes she would get along with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, she told the outlet that she wasn’t sure how things would play out between them if Tori was to join the series.

“You never know what happens when you put two people together. You know? Sometimes you imagine you would get along with someone and you don’t. So, you never know,” she explained.

Although the interviewer attempted to question Erika about where she stands with Lisa Vanderpump following Lisa’s exit from the show in June, someone behind the camera quickly stated that Erika “can’t comment on that.”

While Tori’s potential addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is far from certain, there is a possibility that Bravo TV will at least consider her for a role on Season 10. After all, they are down one housewife after Lisa’s exit and in need of a new face with a big name.

As fans of the series will recall, Lisa announced she was calling it quits with the series on June 4, just one day before her co-stars reunited to film the Season 9 reunion special. Prior to her announcement, Lisa had been accused by many of her co-stars of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley allegedly abandoning a chihuahua mix named Lucy who she adopted from her co-star’s West Hollywood animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs.

Lisa denied doing any such thing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to begin production sometime in the coming weeks.