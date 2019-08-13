‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Megan Williams Flaunts Killer Physique In Waterfall Pic

Megan Williams recently enjoyed some time in nature for a trip to the Grand Canyon National Park, during which she was completely off the grid with no access to her cellphone. However, she kept on her promise to share snippets from her desert adventure with her Instagram fans as soon as she returned home, and that is what she has been doing for the past several days.

Most recently on Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself bathing under a gorgeous waterfall in an outfit that puts her fit physique in full evidence.

In the photos, the British bombshell — who has worked with worldwide famous brands, including Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated — is directly underneath the stream of water. She rocked a black two-piece set of workout clothes that consist of a sports bra featuring a triangle structure with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, highlighting her strong shoulder line.

Williams teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching black biker shorts that sit right around her navel area, leaving her toned abs and slender legs exposed. According to one of the tags Williams included with her post, the sports bra and shorts she is seen wearing in the series of photos are from Alo Yoga.

While she didn’t specify exactly where this waterfall is, Williams indicated that it is “one of the many unreal” ones she visited at the Grand Canyon National Park, as indicated by the geotag in her post. In the first photo, Williams smiles as she enjoys the weight of the water fall on her neck and shoulders, while in the second shot, she is seen with her head tilted forward, her hair cascading in front of her bent torso.

As of the time of this writing, the post – which Williams shared with her nearly 700,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 7,100 likes and over 25 comments within a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over the picture and express their admiration for the model.

“In love with these!! Looks insane,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a cat with heart eyes emoji.

“[I]nstagram needed this recap,” another fan chimed in, following the message with a sparkle emoji.

On July 27, the model took to her Instagram page to let her fans know that she would be embarking on her desert adventure. She also promised to share a recap when she returned.