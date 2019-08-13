Katy Perry’s Friends Defend The Singer After Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Katy Perry's friends claim her accuser is a liar.

Katy Perry’s friends are slamming back at accusations the singer sexually assaulted a model, named Josh Kloss, reports Buzzfeed.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kloss claimed Perry exposed his genitalia at a party in a lengthy Instagram post. Radar Online reported the model, who co-star in the music video for Perry’s 2010 hit “Teenage Dream,” originally wanted to post a ukulele cover in celebration of the song’s nine-year anniversary. He stated he decided to instead open up about the singer’s problematic conduct.

In the post, Kloss explained, upon first meeting, Perry was kind. According to Kloss, her behavior soon changed and she continuously embarrassed the model while on set for the music video.

“When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me ‘gross’ to the entire set while filming,” claimed Kloss.

The model also alleged the American Idol judge asked him to go to a strip club with her. He reportedly declined the invitation.

Kloss claimed approximately two years following the filming of the music video, Perry sexually harassed him. The alleged incident occurred at a birthday party for Perry’s creative director, Johnny Wujek, held at the Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California. Kloss admitted that he was enamored with the singer prior to the alleged assault.

“When I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my penis,” stated Kloss.

Kloss continued his post by saying he wanted to share his story to show women can also be perpetrators of assault.

Buzzfeed reported Wujek has since jumped to Perry’s defense, stating Kloss fabricated the alleged incident.

“I’m not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this,” the stylist wrote on Instagram. “This is such bull****. Katy would never do something like that.”

Wujek went on to say Kloss is fixated with the “Dark Horse” singer.

Perry’s friend, jewelry designer Markus Molinari, shared similar sentiments. In Kloss’s comments section, she claimed the model had previously texted her, stating he had feelings for Perry and even composed her a love song. According to Molinari, the model stated he was willing to travel anywhere to see Perry. Like Wujek, she also stated the model has an unhealthy obsession with Perry and should move forward in his life.

Perry has yet to respond to the allegations.