Christie Brinkley, 65, Flaunts Toned Tummy In Crop Top And Matching Yoga Pants

Once again, Christie Brinkley is proving to fans that she basically just doesn’t ever age.
On a regular basis, the blonde bombshell shares plenty of photos and videos for her fans and each and every one earns her a ton of attention from her 517,000-plus followers. While the stunner shares a mix of current photos as well as her fair share of throwback photos, Brinkley always looks amazing in whatever she posts.
In the most recent post that was shared with her legion of fans, Brinkley wowed fans with few photos while clad in the same sexy workout outfit.
In the first image in the series, the blonde-haired beauty poses for a photo with a series of cactus just behind her. Brinkley throws her hands in the air and is all smiles while she wears her long, blonde locks in a braid off to the side. She rocks a tight-fitting purple top as well as a pair of matching bottoms that show off her taut tummy and toned legs.
The supermodel completes the look with a pair of powder blue shoes. The next photo in the series offers a more up-close and personal view of Brinkley as she dons the same exact outfit. In the next few photos, the mother of three strikes slightly different poses but her beautiful figure is on display in each and every one of them.
Even in the midst of a busy Summer, including this work trip to LA… I always like to set aside some time to kick back and do some #selfcare ????????♂️Just last week I had my annual @ultherapy treatment! It is just one of the ways I invest in myself as it helps boost my very own collagen and elastin for natural looking results-with no downtime- so I can look and feel my very best without losing a day of work cause I love my job! And I love LA! #ilovebeverlyhillshikingtrails thanks for the tips @lilibosse1 and btw… #christielovesultherapy
Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the blonde bombshell a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 2,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let Brinkley know that she looks amazing, countless others chimed in to let her know that they are big fans.
“Is this mother or daughter???” one follower asked.
“I have tried ul several times, and while I look young for my age there is no clear evidence that it did much of anything. I def won’t do it again. That said I love CB. An inspiration!” another fan commented.
“Looking gorgeous as always!!! Have fun in LA!!” one more Instagrammer wrote.
My Brilliant and Beautiful entertainment lawyer Debbie and her handsome and charming fiancé Chris took me to @felixrestaurant where all bets are off ..you just have to lick your plate! Delish!!!! Lots of fun on a beautiful night! (And I found my fave mad hatters new ish location ????) #abbotkinney #venicebeach #california
As her fans know, Brinkley has had an amazing career so far, posing for some of the biggest fashion magazines and even getting a chance to show off her acting and singing chops while playing the role of Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago. But while she has done a ton of amazing things in her life, there is one thing that she really regrets, according to AOL.
“I didn’t do Saturday Night Live when they asked me,” she shared. “God, what was I thinking?”
But, it’s still safe to say that her career has been pretty perfect other than that one regret.
