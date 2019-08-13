Christie Brinkley, 65, Flaunts Toned Tummy In Crop Top And Matching Yoga Pants

Once again, Christie Brinkley is proving to fans that she basically just doesn’t ever age.

On a regular basis, the blonde bombshell shares plenty of photos and videos for her fans and each and every one earns her a ton of attention from her 517,000-plus followers. While the stunner shares a mix of current photos as well as her fair share of throwback photos, Brinkley always looks amazing in whatever she posts.

In the most recent post that was shared with her legion of fans, Brinkley wowed fans with few photos while clad in the same sexy workout outfit.

In the first image in the series, the blonde-haired beauty poses for a photo with a series of cactus just behind her. Brinkley throws her hands in the air and is all smiles while she wears her long, blonde locks in a braid off to the side. She rocks a tight-fitting purple top as well as a pair of matching bottoms that show off her taut tummy and toned legs.

The supermodel completes the look with a pair of powder blue shoes. The next photo in the series offers a more up-close and personal view of Brinkley as she dons the same exact outfit. In the next few photos, the mother of three strikes slightly different poses but her beautiful figure is on display in each and every one of them.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the blonde bombshell a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 2,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let Brinkley know that she looks amazing, countless others chimed in to let her know that they are big fans.

“Is this mother or daughter???” one follower asked.

“I have tried ul several times, and while I look young for my age there is no clear evidence that it did much of anything. I def won’t do it again. That said I love CB. An inspiration!” another fan commented.

“Looking gorgeous as always!!! Have fun in LA!!” one more Instagrammer wrote.

As her fans know, Brinkley has had an amazing career so far, posing for some of the biggest fashion magazines and even getting a chance to show off her acting and singing chops while playing the role of Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago. But while she has done a ton of amazing things in her life, there is one thing that she really regrets, according to AOL.

“I didn’t do Saturday Night Live when they asked me,” she shared. “God, what was I thinking?”

But, it’s still safe to say that her career has been pretty perfect other than that one regret.